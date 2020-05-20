‘Don’t Exploit Us: Technology and the Deaf Community’ webinar emphasizes inclusion

Editor’s note: The webinar was conducted in ASL, and the quotes are derived from voice interpretations which, when done live, could result in some things being lost in interpretation.
The ASUW Disability Student Commission and the UW ASL Club co-hosted a Zoom webinar May 15 on topics ranging from signing gloves, research ethics, and positive research trends for people who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Three panelists were featured in the webinar, each giving 15 minute presentations followed by a Q&A session. The first panelist was Katie Roberts, an ASL, linguistics, and Deaf studies lecturer at Seattle Central College.
Roberts focused her presentation on the drawbacks of technology for the Deaf community, highlighting signing gloves as an example. According to Roberts, various hearing people have tried to invent signing gloves since the 1980s.
These signing gloves are problematic for several reasons, according to Roberts.
Firstly, these signing gloves do not pay attention to how ASL is linguistically structured. ASL and English are syntactically quite different. ASL is not a simple sign-to-word system; it has its own syntax which involves more than complex and dynamic signs. Facial expression, body language, and use of space are also important components of ASL, and these components cannot be represented through the signing gloves.
One of the cases that Roberts cited included Thomas Pryor and Navid Azodi, two UW students who created the “SignAloud” signing gloves in 2017 and received a lot of backlash from the Deaf community and linguistics scholars for not consulting them.
Even though the signing gloves tried to bridge a gap of communication, another problem Roberts cited with these gloves is who is benefitting from them: only hearing people.
These signing gloves demonstrate a one-way communication from signer to speaker, but not the other way around. This proves to be an ineffective bridge for communication between the Deaf and hearing communities.
Roberts emphasized another key point: people from the Deaf community are not included in the conversation of technology such as these gloves, and it is a systemic issue.
Melissa “Echo” Greenlee, the second panelist and founder and CEO of deaffriendly.com, talked about positive technological innovations with the Deaf community in mind. Greenlee’s website, which operates similarly to Yelp, is designed for Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals to rate their experiences at different businesses based on star ratings and written reviews. This feedback can then help companies take measures to make their businesses more accessible to the Deaf community.
The website deaffriendly was created by Deaf people for Deaf people to voice their needs to the whole community, according to Greenlee.
Another positive technological innovation Greenlee cited is particularly important during the coronavirus pandemic: transparent masks.
“We’re all experiencing barriers in utilizing masks, and those barriers are exacerbated for Deaf and hard of hearing people,” Greenlee said via a translator. “Those are particular barriers for Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals who rely on the individual facial expression in order to get information. ”
With the development of transparent masks, Deaf individuals are able to access more facial grammar and expressions, which are key components to ASL.
According to Greenlee, more hotels are implementing in-room text-based solutions for communication in place of the phone or trying to communicate at the front desk.
Even with these innovations, Greenlee emphasized the diversity of the Deaf community in terms of communication preferences and needs.
“It’s not one-size-fits-all,” Greenlee said via a translator. “Deaf and hard of hearing individuals are on a whole spectrum, our communication modalities and preferences vary. There is no one-size fits all for any of these technologies; designers need to be creative and adaptable.”
The last panelist was Raja Kushalnagar, the director of the information technology program in the science, technology, and mathematics department at Gallaudet University in Washington, D.C. Gallaudet University is the only higher education institution in the world to accommodate Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals in all of its programs and services.
Kushalnagar continued the conversation of the variety of communication needs, and the essential flexibility of technology to accommodate those needs, along with some history.
Kushalnagar addressed the slow process of integrating the Deaf community in technology. He mentioned that in the 1920s, the era of silent films, Deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing people were on an equal playing field. These silent movies would flip back and forth between cards with words explaining dialogue and frames with motion. By the end of the decade, all the films became what we know today, also known as talkies. In the ‘90s, captioning on movies and TV was implemented on a wide scale, according to Kushalnagar.
In implementing universal design of technology, Kushalnagar echoed Greenlee and Roberts’ sentiments that Deaf and Hard of Hearing people need to be included, especially in the conversation of technological innovation.
“In the engineering and development of these tools, the most enduring and creative solutions emerge from teams that have diverse experiences,” Kushalnagar said via a translator. “For we cannot assume that there is only one best solution.”
