UW’s research ship comes home after two years at sea

One of the UW’s research vessels, the R/V Thomas G. Thompson, returned to Seattle on May 8 after spending over two years at sea helping scientists explore the earth’s oceans. The ship was built by the U.S. Navy and is operated by the School of Oceanography at the UW.
Prior to leaving the United States in 2017, theThompson was on an 18-month hiatus during which it went under a significant number of upgrades that enhanced its performance and increased its lifespan. Over the last two years, it has sailed all over the world on research expeditions and student capstone cruises, including to South Africa, New Zealand, Taiwan, India, Sri Lanka, Australia, Antarctica, Namibia, and Uruguay.
According to an email from Su Tipple, an administrative assistant at the School of Oceanography, the ship was on its way to Mauritius, a country in East Africa, where another cruise was supposed to begin, when it was forced to change course back to the United States due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every year, oceanography students at the UW have the option to go on a senior cruise. Because the Thompson serves institutions and researchers around the world, the location of the senior cruise depended on where the ship was stationed at the time. Students fly to the designated country, then set sail from the docks and spend approximately 10 days on the ship collecting data for their research. Then, they ship samples back to the lab where they analyze them for their report.
“My research question is about potential voracity and its impact on thermohaline intrusions,” Ashley Labao, an oceanography student who attended the cruise of the coast of Cape Town, South Africa, said in an email. “Intense, I know. Essentially, I am looking at an analysis of the curved current and how this impacts how the ring (a formation that we studied on the ship) mixes with the surrounding water.”
Labao believes it is important to understand how this mixing works for multiple reasons, including weather and climate change impacts.
Another student, Addie Biesel, attended the same cruise for her senior capstone and is researching the composition of nepheloid layers — layers in the deep ocean basin that carry suspended sediment — and how they interact with the ocean’s biological pump. Biesel found that this sediment includes waste from biological waste.
“I’m looking at the biological content within them and trying to determine where the particles were sourced from,” Biesel said. “Nepheloid layers are really important in the ocean because they’re a main way of transporting particles and also because I’m looking at the biological aspects within them, I can make some inferences on how they affect the biological pump in the ocean, which is this system of sinking and remineralizing and kind of just keeping the biological system going.”
For senior capstone students, life on theThompson involved a high level of teamwork. Students would participate in a “watch group,” during which they worked with other members in their group to collect samples for research projects, both for their own capstones and for others who were not present to collect samples themselves. Watch groups were divided by time and, for some students, was one of the most enjoyable parts of their journey.
To collect samples, students were coached during their watch team sessions and used a variety of tools to collect samples. One of these tools was a conductivity temperature and depth (CTD) sensor, which is a sensor that provides vital information about the ocean’s physical properties to scientists and is often used on research cruises. In addition to taking measurements, these sensors also have the ability to collect samples from that depth.
“So for me, I would collect 30 liters of water from a certain depth that we think there is a nepheloid layer and then I would spend hours after that just filtering it onto a filter and then that was all I did for the shift,” Biesel said.
However, life on the ship was not all work and research. When they were not busy collecting samples in their watch groups, students spent time together in the galley, playing games, and watching movies.
Life on theThompson was filled with ground-breaking research, bonding experiences, and unparalleled time on the ocean.
“There was one day when the sun came out and there were all these whales surrounding the boat for hours,” Biesel said. “And I think there was even a blue whale, just many different species, and it was just so incredible. And I haven’t ever really seen whales before and they were right up close to the boat and it was really incredible. It really kind of solidified ‘Wow we’re in the middle of the ocean with these really incredible animals.’ It was very surreal.”
