Ghosts behind Amazon: Freelance labor hidden behind mechanical turks

In the late 1700s, the world of chess was rocked by a machine called the Mechanical Turk. What astonished audiences was that this piece of “artificial intelligence” could beat anybody willing to challenge it. Yet, no one ever suspected that the Mechanical Turk was actually someone sat hunched over in the machine, orchestrating its every move.
Today, companies like Amazon and Uber employ “Turks.”
While AI can perform many tasks on their own, certain tasks are considered “low-confidence” or have a possibility for an AI error. Freelance laborers hired by these companies, known as Turks, perform these “low-confidence” on-demand tasks to train the AIs.
Siddharth Suri, author of “Ghost Work: How to Stop Silicon Valley from Building a New Global Underclass” and a principal researcher at Microsoft, spoke at the iSchool Research Symposium about how he believes the anonymous nature of freelance labor will change how employees will work.
“Turks don’t work under managers like a 9-to-5 job, and less and less work will require a manager,” Suri said. “Companies like Upwork have seen a surge of employees applying due to rises in unemployment. Post COVID-19, this will be even more so.”
A company’s API, the software that helps it communicate with other software, presents the on-demand task to Turks. All subsequent interaction between the company and worker is run through the API, without revealing either the employer or employee.
Suri believes this poses a fundamental problem: workers become completely anonymous and are therefore replaceable like cogs in a machine.
“Back in 2016, PEW did a survey and found that 8% of the adult U.S. population did some form of on-demand work,” he said.
Suri reasons that with this increase in market demand and employees that will work as Turks, workers rights will become a central issue of the task-based job market. Given the public’s perception of AI, Suri believes that the current system will forget about the people behind the AI more than they already have.
“When everybody talks about the AI revolution we are going through right now, they often talk about the computational power, or the data,” he said. “But they almost never talk about the human labor that helped power it.”
There is also another benefit of deanonymizing the work: communication. When one person does not recognize what a task entails, they might need to reach out to other workers who can collaborate with them.
“Networks of Turks already exist, but they’re not a part of an API,” Suri said. “Some groups communicate over Facebook, Reddit, or other internet forums.”
Through research on Turks, Suri has found that connected workers are able to find more lucrative and more tasks than unconnected Turks.
Despite these networks, Turks must still respond before their peers to obtain tasks, resulting in hypervigilance and anxiety in workers. Suri believes that they promote a toxic work environment, especially for individuals who need the money.
Still, Suri hopes that requesters will recognize these issues.
“I think it’s in the best interests of workers, requesters, and the public to treat our Turks well,” he said. “Let’s ensure we’re treating humans fairly, shining a light on them, and celebrating their accomplishments.”
Reach reporter Andy Chia at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @GreatBaconBaron.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.