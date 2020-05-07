UW lab shifts focus to study impact of COVID-19 on pregnancies

After the COVID-19 pandemic worsened, UW obstetrician and professor Dr. Kristina Adams Waldorf redirected her lab’s focus from Zika toward the effect of COVID-19 on pregnant women.
Waldorf specializes in obstetrics and gynecology. She is also an expert in pregnancy infections, low to moderate risk obstetrics, and gynecologic surgery.
Waldorf’s lab will be focused on how COVID-19 will impact pregnant women and the growth of the fetus. At the same time, it will explore whether the infection can cause an increased risk for problems in pregnancy like premature birth and stillbirth.
“Covid-19 is caused by a virus that require[s] special handling,” Waldorf said. “It’s been taking a while to have the standard operating procedures in place for the laboratory, but we are now ready to start.”
According to the Harvard Health Blog, very little is known about COVID-19’s impact on pregnant women. There is currently no evidence showing pregnant women have a higher risk of getting infected.
A study of 43 diagnosed pregnant women in New York City took place between March 13 and March 27 and showed that pregnant women are just as likely to develop symptoms as the general public. Among the 43 pregnant women, 86% experienced mild symptoms, 9.3% experienced severe symptoms, and 4.7% were in critical conditions.
"Of the 29 symptomatic COVID-19 positive women, 25 (86.2%) were stable for discharge home, with normal vital signs, no need for supplemental oxygen, and no clinical indication for imaging or treatment," according to the study. "None of the antepartum women required oxygen supplementation upon admission."
The sample size of the study was limited, researchers still need more data to understand whether the virus can be vertically transmitted — passed from the mother to the fetus — to infants. There is a follow-up study planned, involving the current hospital testing strategy and universal testing of admitted patients.
To be more prepared for the epidemic, Waldorf suggested that “patients should be asking their doctors how they can enroll in telemedicine programs.”
The UW has an established TeleOB program which was specially designed to offer care for working moms. Due to the spreading of COVID-19, UW Medicine is expanding the availability of all telemedicine programs, including primary and specialty care.
Patients can access most of the UW Neighborhood Clinics’ virtual services, either by video or phone. The clinics and urgent care locations will remain open for urgent medical concerns that cannot be solved virtually.
