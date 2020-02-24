New system outcompetes traditional biofactories with on-demand, remote chemical production

A group of chemical engineers from the UW and the University of Texas has developed a new method of producing and preserving chemicals on-demand.
The method combines the bioactivity of microbes and a 3D-printed, synthetic hydrogel — a water-based gel structure — to create desired chemical compounds. The products can vary from pharmaceuticals to nutraceuticals, alluding to the vast potential for this new finding.
The team was led by Dr. Alshakim Nelson, an assistant professor of chemistry at the UW, and Dr. Hal Alper, a professor of chemical engineering at the University of Texas. As described in their paper, their new system is advantageous in its ability to bypass the limitations faced by traditional biofactories.
“This is a way to make a very complicated process of synthesizing, creating high-value molecules, and make it much easier to get passed out into the world and deployable,” UW graduate student Trevor Johnston said.
Biofactories are systems that produce biologically-active compounds. Traditional biofactories consist of large reactors that facilitate the production of chemical compounds. There are limitations to this traditional method, namely that it cannot easily produce products on-demand. The new method not only bypasses this limitation but holds the potential to outperform traditional methods through its portability and preservation capabilities.
The new system’s portability can expand access to those who would not traditionally have access to these systems. This system could be used to produce life-saving antibiotics in developing countries or create chemical compounds on-demand for military applications.
“We have the ability to have these microbes produce all sorts of chemical feedstocks or pharmaceutical ingredients, on-demand and anywhere in the world,” Nelson said.
The new system utilizes bioengineered microbes — cells that are designed to overproduce a product — and embeds them into a 3D-printed hydrogel. The hydrogel platform is made up of a polymer network that organizes the cells to facilitate the reaction process to produce desired chemical compounds.
Once the reaction is completed, the hydrogel is removed and the remaining solution contains the product of interest. The entire process is relatively quick, ranging from a few hours to a few days.
This discovery was the result of five years worth of research. Nelson’s group worked to create the 3D-printed hydrogel materials system while Alper’s group handled the bioengineering of the microbes used in this system.
Through their collaboration, the team was able to create a synthetic hydrogel that is transportable, reusable, and fast, effectively creating a system that functions as a portable biofactory.
Most hydrogels are made up of naturally-occurring substances. What sets the team’s hydrogel apart from others is its synthetic composition. The hydrogel is neutral in charge, which prevents it from bonding with certain products and decreasing product yield. In addition, the polymer is non-degradable which allows for preservation and reuse of the hydrogel.
“We’ve had a lot of interest in the preservation aspect of this work,” Johnston said. “These hydrogels are able to preserve the activity of encased microbes, so I can see that turning into long-term experiments.”
The system also has the capability to compartmentalize more than one microbial group during chemical production. Traditional biofactories struggle with this since the microbial groups tend to compete to dominate one another and subsequently reduce or inhibit production.
The new system, however, combats this issue by controlling the amount of gel used to produce the 3D-printed hydrogel. This “plug-and-play approach,” is unique to this platform and enables it to outperform traditional biofactories
Due to the recentness of the publication, real-world applications of the hydrogels have yet to be conducted but the potential for this discovery is apparent.
“It takes a lot to go from laboratory to technology,” Nelson said. “But I could see it happening in our lifetimes and I’m happy to be here and getting things kicked off.”
Reach contributing writer Ellie Pakzad at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ElliePakzad
