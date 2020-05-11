New research identifies gene used by syphilis to evade immune system

A recent study by UW researchers reveals that Treponema pallidum, the bacterium that causes the sexually transmitted infection syphilis, is able to evade the immune system through the modification of a surface protein.
Syphilis occurs in stages, with each being cleared by the immune system before the next stage appears. Primary syphilis is characterized by sores at the site of infection. Symptoms of secondary syphilis are a skin rash, fever, and swelling of the lymph nodes. During the latent stage, there are no symptoms. However, tertiary syphilis, which can occur after decades of dormancy, is associated with severe medical problems that impact major organs.
Despite the fact that syphilis can be treated with antibiotics, the infection can remain in the body for decades, and this new study may demonstrate how syphilis is able to avoid eradication by the immune system.
“It’s really a metabolic cripple, which is why it has to live inside a host, but the fact that it can cause this amazing, multi-stage disease, and last forever in the human body is just fascinating to me,” Dr. Sheila Lukehart, a professor of global health, medicine, and microbiology, said.
Syphilis cases have been on the rise in the United States for the past two decades and lead to approximately 300,000 fetal and neonatal deaths every year. Additionally, people who have been infected with syphilis once are not necessarily immune. As a result of these factors, the development of a syphilis vaccine is a public health priority.
Every cell has its own set of surface proteins that it displays like labels on its surface so it can be recognized by the body. The immune system identifies pathogens using their unique surface proteins. By remembering the specific proteins a pathogen displays, the immune system can more quickly recognize and eradicate a disease and help prevent future infections.
According to the new study, T. pallidumis capable of modifying one of its surface proteins, known as TprK, so that it is more difficult for the immune system to target and destroy.
“The analogy I always make is that if I rob a bank and I’m wearing a red raincoat, the police are going to be looking for me in a red raincoat,” Lukehart said. “But if I take the red raincoat off and put on a yellow one they’re not going to recognize me until they know that I’m wearing a yellow raincoat.”
T. pallidummodifies TprK by drawing genetic information from over 50 different donor sites elsewhere on its chromosome. This donor DNA can be inserted in one of the TprK gene’s seven variable regions to create a modified surface protein. As a result, the possible variations in TprK structure are numerous.
Additionally, an active immune response actually encourages this variation. A healthy immune system eliminates only the variations it recognizes, which grants modified versions that it doesn’t recognize less competition. Ultimately, your own immune response drives the change that enables T. pallidumto fly under the immune system’s radar.
This new research could be useful in the search for a vaccine design to inoculate people against syphilis.
“You want to know what the immune system targets in syphilis before you go and design a vaccine,” Amin Addetia, a research scientist and lead author on the study, said.
“I think that’s been one of the really awesome things is that there’s a lot that we can learn from looking at bacterial genomes or just infectious diseases’ genomes,” Addetia said.
When asked about her interest in syphilis, Lukehart agreed.
“Within just a couple months of learning about this infection it completely captured me,” Lukehart said. “I’ve been working on it since 1973, and there are still so many questions that need to be answered.”
Reach reporter Zoe Luderman Miller at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zozozaira
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.