Good boy genes

Man’s best friend comes in all shapes and sizes. Ranging from a stout little corgi to a slender greyhound, all the way to our beloved huskies, all breeds are different in sizes, looks, and behavior.
A UW-led study published last year shows that, throughout different breeds, dogs seem to have patterns of certain traits and behaviors. Through evaluating the data of thousands of dogs, it showed that those behaviors — which are often considered specific to certain breeds — are actually in their genes and are heritable.
One of the co-writers of the study, Noah Snyder-Mackler, an affiliate in the Center for Studies in Demography and Ecology and assistant psychology professor at the UW, is an evolutionary biologist. A lot of his work has involved monkey behavior in the wild, which is why he was interested in exploring the behavior of dogs.
Over the past decade or so, people have been gathering genetic data of dog breeds, and scientists are now beginning to learn about the ancestry of different dogs and how the artificial selection by humans to select and breed different kinds of traits for certain breeds plays into their genetics.
Most studies that have been conducted to try and understand dogs’ genetics used relatively small sample sizes, mostly using only a select number of breeds. For this study, the researchers looked at genetic datasets of over 14,000 dogs from 101 breeds, as well as breed-typical data from over 100,000 loci (the position in a chromosome of a specific gene).
The information used was derived from publicly available genetic data of dog breeds, as well as a large database of surveys and data that the team had already.
The data was evaluated by looking at the categories of breeds, as dogs within the same breed show barely any genetic variation since they have been so strongly selected over time. Different breeds of dogs, however, can show great differences in genetics, which is usually visually noticeable. For example, a chihuahua looks nothing like a great dane, as they’re genetically relatively different.
The team found that not only the looks of a dog, but a great proportion of behavioral variance across breeds is indeed linked and attributed to genetic factors.
There were 14 different behavioral traits derived from the surveys that were used. The findings showed that most of those traits had to do with the genetics of the dogs and that they were heritable.
The traits with the highest among-breed heritability were trainability, stranger-directed aggression, chasing, and attachment and attention-seeking. Those results are consistent with the researchers’ hypothesis that such behaviors have been intentionally sought out and bred for their usefulness, which led to the formation of modern breeds.
“This isn't to say that we can sort of take any one … dog from any given breed and say, ‘OK, we know how good you are going to be in herding.’ It's not even close to true,” Snyder-Mackler said. “It's very much an average understanding across dogs.”
So, even aside from taking care of his own two dogs, Snyder-Mackler, like plenty of other scientists, will probably come back to studying dogs, as they give us insights into many aspects of life, including ourselves.
“[Dogs are] really interesting models because they've been co-evolving with humans for millennia now and under strong selection for specific traits over the years,” Snyder-Mackler said. “And so from a cognitive perspective, they're super interesting because they have some really good models for many things.”
Reach reporter Lilli Trompke at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LilliTrompke
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.