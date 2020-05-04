Your iPhone camera could give you a COVID-19 diagnosis

Features like blood perfusion, skin pigmentation, and the amount of bacteria on the skin can now be tracked using a smartphone camera. Dr. Ruikang Wang, a professor in the bioengineering department at the UW, created an algorithm that can generate valuable physiological information when someone takes a picture of the skin on any part of their body.
There is a significant need for tracking the prognosis of individuals with diseases in low-resource countries. Wang pondered how to cater the current medical system to this population. He has taken advantage of something that is ubiquitous — the smartphone — to generate an easy-to-use method of keeping tabs on specific medical conditions.
“Right now, we are developing an app that people can download on their iPhones and use for free,” Wang said. “We want everybody to be able to use this.”
This technology, however, is not only limited to use in developing countries. The most relevant physiological parameter that Wang has started modeling are the oxygen levels in the blood.
“COVID-19 patients show a sharp drop in the oxygenation level, indicating that the patient is in critical condition,” Wang said. “Using a smartphone, you can self-assess your oxygenation levels.”
Currently, hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients, and doctors and nurses feel overwhelmed. This information could potentially give an individual insight into whether their condition is serious enough to seek further treatment.
In the Wang Lab they are also developing a way to measure blood perfusion, the amount of blood flow through a specific site on the body. This measurement is very important in evaluating the stages of skin cancer and tracking the wound healing process.
“Someone could hold up the camera to a lesion and assess what the condition of the lesion is,” Wang said.
Using this information, people could individually determine the type and extent of treatment they require.
Cosmetics are another application of this technology. Wang envisions that people can gain information about their skin pigments and keep track of the amount of bacteria on their skin that contribute to acne or other conditions.
Although this technique has great clinical application, the Wang Lab is only in the initial stages of implementation. The technology currently converts RGB signals from smartphone cameras into high-information multispectrum data. This data is then processed through an algorithm they created to test for the presence of certain biomarkers.
This technology has only been tested with the iPhone and the Huawei smartphone. In addition, the technology has trouble distinguishing physiological parameters in those with darker skin tones, which the lab is focusing on addressing. Wang is confident that this technology can be implemented in one to two years.
“The most important part, I think, is to reduce the anxiety of the patient, both psychologically and emotionally,” Wang said. “In the current situation, everybody is really panicked and don’t know what will happen. Hopefully this technology can help.”
Reach reporter Manjari Anant at science@dailyuw.com
