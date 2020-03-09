Space debris is complicated: How space law is working to solve it

Often, when people imagine Earth from space, the image of a cloudy blue marble surrounded by a sea of stars comes to mind. However, the reality is quite different. Hundreds of thousands of satellites, other space equipment, and what is collectively known as “orbital debris” float around the Earth at all times.
Although space remains a great frontier for human exploration and scientific achievement, it is also the setting for a potential threat to national security and a new horizon for international tensions that pose a great risk for the future of humanity’s space endeavors.
Orbital debris ranges from a fleck of paint to discarded fairings from satellite launches and, according to NASA, can travel up to 18,000 miles per hour. These pieces gather in low Earth orbit (LEO) where around 6,000 tons of material has collected to form a space junkyard.
According to professor Kristi Morgansen, co-director of the UW’s Space Policy & Research Center (SPARC), the problem of orbital debris isn’t solely limited to increasing the likelihood of collisions in space, which inevitably contribute to more debris build-up.
Orbital debris is complicated heavily by policy issues surrounding the question of who owns space debris and what should be done with it.
“Some countries feel that you shouldn’t touch anything that they claim as theirs even though it may be considered a hazard by another country or company,” Morgansen said. “So how do you work around that policy side of things and what do you do technology-wise while being aware of those policy perspectives?”
This is where new developments must be addressed by space law and policy.
The aim of SPARC is to address these issues and, according to its website, advocate for a cross-disciplinary approach that “convenes resources and knowledge to meet the emerging challenges and opportunities of expanding human interest and exploration in space.”
Professor Saadia M. Pekkanen, who co-directs SPARC alongside Morgansen, initially began her research in space law in 2004.
According to Pekkanen, although orbital debris is a prominent issue, it is one of the three obstacles that not only pose a problem to humans trying to traverse outer space and conduct scientific research, but also to our national security, generating political tensions.
Given the recent push toward 5G and new telecommunications technologies, companies like SpaceX are in the process of launching thousands of small satellites to build a “mega constellation.” These satellites are highly difficult — if not impossible — to deorbit and will inevitably lead to more orbital debris.
Adding onto private, profit-orientated space ventures with little or no governance, a multitude of new countries are now entering the arena of space, further complicating the potential for cooperation and increasing the likeliness of political conflict.
For example, in 2007, the deliberate destruction of Chinese spacecraft sent more than 2,000 pieces of debris, each 10 cm or greater in size, into the growing space junkyard.
These forced destructions of space property not only add to orbital debris build-up but also represent the possibility of a “counter space race,” according to Pekannen.
“When we think of the ‘space race,’ we think of science exploration,” Pekkanen said. “What we’re seeing right now is a ‘counter space race,’ where we are using our space assets to counter the assets of our rivals because we think that they’re somehow going to have a destructive impact on your own space assets.”
A series of treaties collectively called “International Space Law: United Nations Instruments” exist, but its lack in breadth of governance may make it inadequate to deal with the new aggression and activities that take place in space.
In response, policymakers and educators alike are now focusing on bringing issues of space policy to the awareness of federal governments in order to craft a cohesive, bilateral solution.
Like all places that humans have at one point inhabited, they have left their mark, and space is no exception. The problem of human operations in a place not secured by the laws and boundaries of just one sovereign nation poses problems.
In ensuring that space remains a place safe for human activity and the safety of the humans below on Earth, a discussion about international collaborative efforts are the focus of space law and policy.
What remains the greatest challenge and goal of SPARC is bringing the right people together to get on the same page about the latest technology and policy. With no end in sight to the build-up of orbital debris in space and the impending launch of thousands of satellites as the world, coming up with solutions that cover both the STEM and policy aspects while addressing the needs of a multitude of countries will be imperative.
“We need to think about building platforms people can come together on, and that’s what we hope SPARC will be able to do,” Pekkanen said. “People in other countries are just as passionate as we may be here in Seattle, and I think that’s the challenge of our time.”
Reach contributing writer Isabelle Yang at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @isabelleeyang
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.