The Wuhan coronavirus does not present much threat to Washington or United States

In the past weeks, the Wuhan coronavirus, a new form of coronavirus, has been an increasingly apparent component of news, social media, and daily conversations. People across the United States and the globe are worrying about the new epidemic of the unknown, foreign virus.
But how much of a threat to us is it, really?
While the Wuhan virus has been a serious issue in regions of China, it actually barely offers cause of concern to people living in the United States. As of Sunday, there have only been eight confirmed cases of the virus in the United States, only one of them being in Washington. As it turns out, even the common flu seems to be a much bigger threat to us.
“Flu is known to lead to illness and occasionally death among vulnerable populations, like people who are going to compromise elders and babies and small children,” Patricia Atwater, director of health promotion at the Hall Health Center, said. “We do not have a single confirmed case in the UW community of coronavirus by comparison.”
The coronavirus is a family of viruses, and as of now, only seven coronaviruses are known to have infected humans. Most forms of the coronavirus are known to cause the common cold and don’t usually present a great threat to humans. The Wuhan virus, however, is one of three known zoonotic coronaviruses, meaning it originated from animals. It appears to be more dangerous and has already lead to serious infections and death. Until December 2019, this specific form of the coronavirus had been unheard of.
The symptoms that have been observed with the Wuhan virus are fever, respiratory issues, and a cough, which in some cases can progress into more serious pneumonia. As of now, there is no treatment for the virus beyond supportive care, but there have already been some cases of complete recovery.
“We would expect if you don't get pneumonia or infected that your recovery would be complete, but it still is very early,” John Lynch, associate professor of medicine at the UW, said. “I would say we're only truly a week and a half into understanding anything.”
There is a lot to take into account when looking at the numbers of infections and deaths. Most of the people who have died of this virus were over the age of 60 and had pre-existing lung or heart disease, poorly-controlled diabetes, or other issues that weakened their bodies and made it much more difficult to fight off pneumonia.
“You can see how that can be much harder for someone like that versus a healthy adult who gets pneumonia,” Lynch said. “Your body's just able to withstand the stress of it more.”
Another important factor to remember is that, as of now, the Wuhan virus is not presenting any signs of spreading in the United States, and there has also been no confirmed case associated with the UW community.
“I think that there's a sense among students that coronavirus is spreading more quickly in the United States than it is, that it is more prevalent in our community than we know it to be,” Atwater said.
Still, it is always good to protect yourself and others from any viruses, flu and coronavirus alike. The most important and effective way to do so is to frequently wash your hands for at least 20 seconds using soap, or, if no water is available, to use hand sanitizer.
A common misconception of effective protection is wearing a mask. While it is useful to protect others from your germs when you are sick, no studies have been able to prove that it will protect you from others’ germs.
Additionally, if someone feels like they show any symptoms of the virus, it is important to stay home.
“Students who, and other community members who are sick should be staying home and away from the public,” Atwater said. “And that's the best practice for flu. That's the best practice for any kind of upper respiratory illness.”
If there is any concern of someone being possibly infected — if they show symptoms or if they have been in contact with anyone infected with the Wuhan virus — there are many resources available to seek help. If you are meaning to visit your primary healthcare provider, make sure to call in ahead of time in order for them to be able to prepare for your visit and make sure no other patients will be infected.
For UW students, Hall Health Center is a great resource and for later hours or weekend visits, Ravenna Clinic, an urgent care facility associated with UW Medicine. is located near University Village and is open during evenings and on weekends.
