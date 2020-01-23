‘Fairies are for white girls’: Zetta Elliot and her journey on making children's literature inclusive

When 10-year-old Zetta Elliott was doodling fairies in her bedroom, her sister snatched her notebook and said, “Don’t you know fairies are for white girls?”
Elliott’s face immediately burned from embarrassment. Her sister, the most gorgeous and popular girl that she knew, told her that she wasn’t “legitimately Black” because she liked magical fantasies.
For the next 10 years, Elliot didn’t tell anyone that she liked unicorns and fairies, yet she still secretly doodled in her college notebooks.
Today, Dr. Elliot is the author of over 30 books for young readers, including award-winning picture books “Bird” and “Melena’s Jubilee.” In 2003, she earned her Ph.D. in American Studies at New York University and taught at various universities and community colleges.
Elliot lectured on diversity and equity in children’s literature and publication at the iSchool Research Symposium Jan. 21.
Born and raised outside of Toronto, Elliot was one of the few black girls in her grade school. Although she wasn’t aware of race as a young child, it didn’t take long for her to see a disparity in Walt Disney movies.
“The princesses didn’t look like me,” Elliot said.
However, when she read “Pet Show” by Ezra Jack Keats, she identified with characters that had an afro and wore a red poncho; young Elliot, too, had an afro and a red poncho.
“I saw kids that look like me and that book was a mirror,” she said. “But when I read a book like Harry Potter, three white kids in a castle in England, that book is a window that looks into other people’s world.”
Author Rudine Sims Bishop was the first to coin the metaphor that compares books to mirrors and windows. However, Elliot argued that mirrors and windows can be problematic because they encourage children to be “voyeurs.”
“The best books are like a sliding glass door,” she said. “The idea is that the divide between the reader and the character disappears. And when you can enter that space, the imaginary realm, that’s when you have the real potential for empathy.”
School libraries across the United States still lack the balance between “mirror” and “window” books. Elliot recalled a librarian once turned down her books because the school didn’t have black students.
“Her assumption being that books with a black child on the cover are only for black children,” Elliot said. “If you’re not having meaningful, lived experiences with people who are different from you, a book might be your first time engaging with someone different.”
Despite the rise in authors of color, diversity in children’s books is still scarcely seen. According to data by the Cooperative Children’s Book Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, around 14% of children books published in the United States in 2015 were about non-white characters.
By 2018, it was only 28%. When researchers investigated the books with characters of color, the narratives were usually about oppression and misery — a black boy got shot, a black girl got pregnant.
While human diversity struggled, books about animals doubled in the three-year span. Publishers wrongly assume that animals are “race-neutral” when they are anthropomorphized based on gender, race, and class.
The Diversity Baseline Study found that white, cisgender, non-disabled women dominate publishing.
“What marketing departments do, in my experience, is that they have one marketing strategy for one market, and that is to sell to white, middle-class readers,” Elliot said. “The books that didn’t get the green light, I understand, are not universal enough.”
Elliot's books have sold close to 50,000 copies.
“Bird” is a story about her older brother’s struggle with addiction and a boy who learns to use art to memorialize the brother he lost. The story ends with the Flying African, folklore about enslaved Africans escaping plantation in the Americas.
Elliot continues to challenge the Anglo-American construct of children’s literature by writing stories that draw upon African mythology for people of African-descent — she calls this “Afro-urban fantasy.”
“The slave trade, the middle passage, the trauma of that impact my ability to go back, to reach back and recapture the mythology that I wasn’t raised with,” Elliot said.
In 2020, Elliot is working on a black Viking trilogy.
Reach reporter Anh Nguyen at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thedailyanh
