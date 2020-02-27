UW department of applied mathematics introduces two new undergraduate majors

Beginning in autumn 2020, the UW department of applied mathematics will offer brand-new programs for undergraduate students who are interested in using mathematical tools to solve real-world problems in interdisciplinary fields.
The new programs provide students with two degree options: a B.S. in applied mathematics (AMATH) or a B.S. in computational finance and risk management (CFRM).
While relieving the intense competition of getting into the current applied and computational mathematical sciences (ACMS) degree which is jointly offered by four departments, the new majors will create a more specialized curriculum and introduce new courses that help students to develop skills in applied math and programming.
“The two majors are future-looking majors,” Tim Leung, the director of CFRM said.
According to Leung, big industries such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon are looking for employees with excellent computing skills, and they often require strong foundations in applied math. Conversely, students who study applied math will have huge advantages in job markets if they also know how to program well.
“If you only know Excel, you can’t succeed in the business field anymore,” Leung said. “Companies are ambitious and want to get students who have a combination of programming, data science, and finance knowledge.”
In the past, the department has only offered a master’s program, a CFRM minor, and several 400-level CFRM courses for undergraduate students to get a taste of combining quantitative science with programming and finance.
According to Leung, to benefit students the most, the department interviewed students who took CFRM courses to learn about their needs and hopes as undergraduates before designing the major.
The new undergraduate degrees will help students start preparing for graduate school and career life early in college. The department will also gain the opportunity to send out internship information and provide general counseling to undergraduate students in a systematic way.
“We are building up for the AMATH major internship program with Boeing,” Ka-Kit Tung, a professor and undergraduate adviser in the department of applied mathematics, said.
Undergraduate students who are in AMATH and CFRM majors can choose to enter the graduate programs offered by the department. Historically, the graduate programs have a very high job placement rate.
Besides courses on professional knowledge, the two majors still have broad general education requirements toward students. This broad background will equip students with the ability to quickly adapt to the changing job markets.
“We are preparing students for the jobs that don’t exist yet.” Bernard Deconinck, the chair and professor of the department of applied mathematics, said.
To apply to the majors, the department suggests prospective students take the calculus series early as major prerequisites. More information can be found on the department website.
Reach reporter Sunny Wang at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sunnyqwang64
