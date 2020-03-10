Down the rabbit hole of UW’s STEM RSOs

There are over 90 science and engineering Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) officially registered here at the UW, and that’s not including ones categorized as health sciences or environmental.
Some STEM RSOs like Advanced Robotics, Bioengineers Without Borders, and Aerospace & Astrophysics CubeSat Team are up to big things.
Advanced Robotics at the University of Washington
The Soldier robot is one of seven robots that Advanced Robotics designs, develops, and creates every year to participate in Da Jiang Innovations’ RoboMaster Robotics Competition, an international competition where teams maneuver their robots and battle each other in a real-life video game.
The robot itself is actually pretty small, but it teems with expertly-devised and implemented technology, from its mecanum wheels, pressure-sensitive plates, and protruding turret that launches 17 mm projectiles.
The RSO is a tight-knit community that meets three times a week, composed of various teams working on the controls, computer vision, mechanical design, electrical hardware, and physical manufacturing of the robots.
In their lab beneath the Electrical & Computer Engineering building, members collaborate in each step of the process, learning from each other and applying the theory and concepts learned in class into practical development.
“It’s really cool to see how the robots are progressing each year,” Emilia Hughes, vice president of Advanced Robotics, said. “So far, we’ve been improving significantly from year to year, and it’s just really cool to see all the team members who went to China last year come back and have all these new ideas for how to improve the robots and actually put them in action.”
Bioengineers Without Borders
Bioengineers Without Borders (BWB) operates much like the research and development department of a charitable health nonprofit. The club only hosts a few RSO-wide meetings each year, but each of its project teams works around the clock designing innovative solutions to biomedical problems in developing nations using engineering, chemistry, and other sciences.
These projects range from more affordable prosthetic sockets to portable packages of insulin, each of them completely developed by member teams with the aim of increasing access to health care for all across the world.
Collaborating and teaching each other throughout the design and prototyping process, members of various skill levels make these goals a reality, winning grants for further research and hopefully, eventual mass distribution in the developing world.
“I hope our members find an avenue into research and learn more about what bioengineering is about,” Amy Larsen, the president of BWB, said. “Ideally being part of a project that has a huge impact on people in developing nations which is incredibly rewarding.”
Aeronautics & Astrophysics CubeSat Team
The goal of most members in the space industry, according to Devan Tormey, the interim lead at the Aeronautics & Astrophysics CubeSat Team, is to get hardware that they have worked on into space.
For members of this RSO, that hardware is a CubeSat — a tiny metal cube devised with avionics and electronics that will hitch a ride up with a rocketing satellite, later to launch off into orbit once in space.
Their mission is called Satellite for Optimal Control and Imaging, and aims to take a picture of the Seattle area from outer space while running trajectory and guidance algorithms.
Members collaborate throughout the entire design process of the CubeSat, developing different aspects, from its guidance navigation control, electrical power system, physical structure, communications, command and data handling, and imaging configuration.
“Space engineering is such a multifaceted discipline that really, if you show up and just do 10 hours of work, you’re going to learn a hundred new things,” Tormey said. “The thing you get out of it is experience. Even if the work is grueling and hard, knowing that ultimately you’re going to send something up into space is the best motivator ever.”
Reach contributing writer Katherine Lin at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @linkat18
