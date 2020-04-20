Sacha Moufarrej is furthering our understanding of chronic pain in young adults

Sacha Moufarrej, a senior studying neuroscience, has always wanted to be a doctor. With her current research on chronic pain, a project that combines her interests in epidemiology, neuroscience, and public health, Moufarrej has found a long-term research path in studying medicine.
As an intern for the Seattle Children’s Research Institute during the summer of 2018, Moufarrej got the opportunity to begin preliminary literature searches and assist a postdoctoral fellow in drafting and publishing a protocol online for research on the prevalence of chronic pain in young adults. Ever since, she has played a central role in the project.
In the study, Moufarrej and her fellow researchers are conducting a systematic review and meta analysis. Through the compilation of various studies on chronic pain, she analyzes the studies collectively to observe trends and also to assess the quality of each article.
“I think what’s hard when doing prevalence studies is that there are a lot of different groups that are doing similar studies but no one has really generalized them over a greater population,” Moufarrej said. “So what is kind of new is compiling all of this research into one study that is easy to access.”
Prior to beginning the current data extraction phase, the team worked with a librarian to collect approximately 10,000 articles containing potential ties to the research focus. Following this, they began an abstract screening process to collect those that were most relevant to the study.
Moufarrej explained that part of working with the studies and extracting data entails looking into the psychological correlates to chronic pain — genetic influences, past trauma, injuries, and mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety — to better understand potential connections and influences.
“We’re definitely trying to see if we look at the global population whether there are certain trends in psychological or lifestyle factors that play a role in the development of chronic pain,” Moufarrej said
She said they are aiming to soon complete their data analysis work while continuing to analyze the quality of the studies. After this phase, they will be able to start writing their research article.
Reflecting on the diversity of research projects she has been involved with during her undergraduate career, including serving as a research assistant for the Kleinhans Lab, Moufarrej said she has had the opportunity to see many different aspects of research from a holistic perspective.
“I’ve gone from small studies to this really big picture thing and I think it’s just shown me how … everything is super connected,” Moufarrej said. “A lot of times you have to start with those smaller studies to figure out what kinds of trends are important to consider in pursuing later research.”
Moufarrej’s current work on the prevalence of chronic pain will contribute a deeper understanding of the condition, which she describes as still having many unknowns among the scientific community.
“I think understanding just how big of an issue it is from a global health perspective is the first step to figuring out what kinds of resources we’re going to need to try to find effective treatments,” Moufarrej said. “Knowing who is being affected and how many people are being affected I think is really important. We’re hoping this is the kind of study that will answer those questions more clearly.”
