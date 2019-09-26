Organ transplant solutions from donors with hepatitis C

In its first year, a program at UW Medicine has successfully transplanted 12 patients using hearts and livers from individuals with active hepatitis C, creating opportunities and speeding up the donation process.
Hepatitis C is a blood-borne viral infection that causes liver inflammation. It’s the most common blood-borne infection affecting 2.4 million people in the United States, an estimated 60,000 of whom live in Washington state. As a result, Gov. Jay Inslee has unveiled the Hep C Free Washington Plan to eliminate the virus by 2030.
The number of donors and transplants performed is increasing year by year but continues to be overshadowed by need. Although transplant rates have been breaking records, the United Network for Organ Sharing determined that, on average, 18 patients died every day waiting for a transplant in 2017.
Previously, organs from donors with hepatitis C had only been considered for recipients who also had the infection. Under this new protocol, the recipients do not need to have hepatitis C to receive it, rather, the infection is eliminated after transplantation.
Unlike hepatitis A and B, there is no vaccine for hepatitis C. Although development began more than 25 years ago, no vaccine is available as specific challenges with the virus make it more difficult to address. Researchers have found that the hepatitis C virus is more variable than A and B, occurring in at least six genetically distinct types with multiple subtypes. Because of this, there is no way to prevent transplant recipients from contracting hepatitis C from the donor organ.
However, hepatitis C is curable when treated with antiviral medications to lower the viral load in the blood. For patients in this transplant program, a regimen of these antiviral drugs is administered after transplantation to cure them of hepatitis C.
Kerry Hayes of Anacortes was the first transplant recipient in this program and successfully received a heart from a donor infected with hepatitis C. He speaks on his experience with the protocol in a video published by UW Medicine.
Hayes was born with an abnormality in the aortic valve in his heart and, as a result, had a series of heart surgeries over the past few years, using an artificial heart beforehand.
An artificial heart is a prosthetic device implanted into the body to replace the biological heart. It is powered by a machine that follows the recipient everywhere they go. It’s not a long-term cure and patients with an articulate heart will eventually need a heart transplant.
Hayes had been waiting for a match for nearly two years as he used his artificial heart. He got the call just two weeks after agreeing to participate in this program. After eight weeks of antiviral medication, he was free of the hepatitis C virus.
The 11 other patients that successfully participated received either hearts or livers. This program presents a meaningful opportunity for patients because they are likely to find match infected organs sooner than if they were to wait for healthy organs to become available.
As the protocol continues, experts believe it would be ideal to see this opportunity extend past just hearts and livers to other organ needs as well. More immediately, there is much to learn about the long-term outcomes of participants.
Reach reporter Rhea John at science@dailyuw.com.
