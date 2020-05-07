Meet the team of UW students who designed an app to geographically map symptoms

A group of UW informatics and engineering students have designed an app to track medical symptoms with the potential to help hospitals track COVID-19 symptoms across the country.
The idea for the app was sparked while UW senior Sohrab Seera, an informatics major, was working as a research intern at Seattle Children’s Hospital. When asked to copy and paste each individual food item off of Safeway’s website, Seera turned to programming to streamline some of the more tedious parts of the job.
What began as a web scraper for the food logging task gradually turned into his informatics capstone project; the capstone team continued to grow, eventually morphing into the 10-person contracted team it is today.
MyMedDiary’s initial design was intended for children with gastrointestinal issues to be able to easily log their nutritional habits and medical symptoms. Researchers estimate that 20% of people live with a food intolerance issue, which frequently go undiagnosed since symptoms are linked to daily food patterns that a person may not keep close track of.
“That was the initial reason why we even entered the field,” Seera said. “It was to create a simple tool for young kids to use in Seattle Children’s Hospital that provided metrics that was usable in medical settings, so it was a really interesting design question.”
The clear informational gap that needed to be closed was what attracted interaction design major Maygha Puri to the project. She, along with informatics major Sulekha Ali and interaction design major Ashmeet Saggu, comprised the design team that put together the initial kid-friendly food and symptom logging app.
“I was really intrigued, because as a designer you really love it when there’s a clear problem area that you can solve for,” Puri said. “It was clear that the current food tracking and symptom tracking process was really tedious and incredibly manual, so thinking about how we can digitize that was a really interesting space.”
Seera teamed up with fellow informatics majors Ali, Alex Guo, and Frank Nielson to develop and design the website and app. Over the course of the school year, through class assignments and mutual connections, the team grew to include recent informatics graduate Evan Zhao, informatics major Anant Rajeev, Albert Huang, and incoming computational linguistics graduate student Christina Smith.
Then COVID-19 hit.
“We pivoted slightly to try and create an application that could be used in today’s world to assist in the pandemic,” Seera said.
Partially to keep on track with informatics capstone deadlines and partially to create a more useful tool for the times, the team, which works under sponsor Computing ReApplied, has honed in on their program’s ability to track and map symptoms.
Although app stores are legally not allowed to publish any products that are related to COVID-19, the app was launched as a general symptom logger, which may still be able to inadvertently help researchers locate COVID-19 symptom hotspots if the app is widely used.
“We can convert that theoretically to a COVID-19 prediction model,” Seera said. “Using the current influenza spread rate model we could guess ‘OK we know that COVID-19 technically spreads at three times that rate, this is what the estimated model should be based on what people are replying with symptoms.’”
All of the information logged on the app is confidential, and though they are submitted with locations, the public display of data is only at the statewide level to ensure privacy of medical records and Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act compliance.
Despite legal hurdles, the app is currently in the app store. Seera said the capstone is being used as a jumping point, with the ultimate goal of finding investors to help continue developing customizable, legally compliant, cloud-based, cross-platform application templates for medical research use.
But for now, the capstone team is just focused on meeting their deadlines in time for graduation and on launching the next software updates for the program.
Reach reporter Emma Scher at science@dailyuw.com.
