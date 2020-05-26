The aspiring hippie’s guide to a greener life

Once upon a time, I was a vegan. And often people would claim that my dietary choices didn’t make a difference, because I was just one person, and the cow would still be killed, and the meat would still end up on the market shelf.
Then they’d ask me the question, “Why do you do it if it’s not going to make a real difference?”
First of all, I say screw those people. And second, there are endless, perfectly adequate reasons behind going vegan.
I’m bringing all of this up because I realized, in my journey toward living more sustainably, many of the motivations I have for sorting my trash, making the effort to buy plastic-free, or bringing reusable bags to the grocery store (in pre-COVID times, of course), are often the same as when I went vegan.
This past month, during my year-long challenge to adopt more sustainable practices inspired by the Year of the Planet initiative, I pledged to stop buying plastic water bottles. Given the current pandemic and stay-at-home order, plus the fact that I’d already been pretty good about refraining from purchasing bottled water, I didn’t find this challenge particularly difficult.
But I thought this month would be a great opportunity to reflect on the “why” of sustainable practices.
I spoke with Jenna Truong, the executive director of Students Expressing Environmental Dedication (SEED), a UW student organization working to heighten awareness on campus about environmental sustainability.
“It’s really a place to make … [student] concerns about sustainability with [Housing & Food Services] heard, and to find ways to act on that by using SEED as a connection,” Truong said.
Since this month was about denying the purchase of plastic water bottles, Truong provided some tips and helpful insight on the topic. She talked about the dark reality behind corporations, such as Nestle, and their extraction of water that can leave many lower-income communities without drinking water, safe conditions, or proper compensation.
Truong also mentioned that people in many parts of the world aren’t fortunate enough to be equipped with an infrastructure that provides them with clean drinking water.
“We come from an area with such great water quality,” Truong said. “Do you need a water bottle in comparison to these other people who are actually having a crisis and do need bottled water because their municipal water source just isn’t efficient?”
For those who have access to such resources, cultivating gratitude and awareness of one’s privilege can be inspirational tools in guiding more sustainable choices.
“When you utilize municipal water sources, specifically, it goes back into that infrastructure,” Truong said. “So the water bills you pay, all of that is working up to create better municipal water systems so we don’t have to have that reliance on water bottles.”
This amazing point brought me into the first of many reasons behind why not only I, but so many people, choose to do the little things, like refuse bottled water. Voting with your dollar is a great way to think about how your purchases influence the demand of products, and not just when it comes to plastic, but with everything.
Another reason I sort my trash and refrain from buying meat (hey, I at least stayed vegetarian) is because in a world of tree-cutting and cow-killing and ocean-littering, for at least that single, blissful moment when I am filling up my cup with delicious tap water, or tossing dollar-saving tempeh into my shopping cart, I feel like I am taking control. I may not have the power to manage the decisions of every consumer on the planet or the actions of every corporation in America, but I do have the financial means to control what I eat and what I buy, and that fact grants me a sliver of peace.
The final of my many justifications behind living my hippie-aspiring lifestyle is the most important to me. When we act in ways that don’t line up with our beliefs, it doesn’t feel great. Whether you spilled your best friend’s deepest, darkest secret or drew inappropriate doodles with a Sharpie on a passed out freshman, that guilt (I hope) you felt after the deed, happened because you betrayed your values of honesty or common decency or whatever the case may have been. In my situation, I could no longer handle the guilt of eating meat or of putting my immediate convenience over the earth’s health. So in making more sustainable efforts, I chose to live in a way that aligned with my beliefs.
Truong told me that her passion for sustainability began because she felt that the enthusiasm of her high school AP environmental science teacher was infectious. By voting with our dollar, sorting our trash, and doing all those little things that may at times feel pointless, we run the potential of educating and inspiring others on the movement too.
There’s an abundance of famous quotes out there on the meaningful impact minor efforts can make. But for one, in the wise words of Mother Teresa, “In this life we cannot always do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”
Reach Podcast Editor Billie Featherston at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: billiefeathers1
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.