UW researchers developing flashlight-like disinfecting device

The use of ultraviolet (UV) light to combat the coronavirus pandemic was brought into the national spotlight when, in a now-infamous press conference, President Donald Trump suggested hitting the body with a tremendous amount of light to disinfect people. [CQ1]
While the use of UV light on people was immediately shut down by scientists, a group of UW researchers think it might have potential as a surface disinfectant when combined with a second light source.
In early January as the novel coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, Dr. Jun Liu, a professor of materials science & engineering (MSE) and chemical engineering, and Dr. Jihui Yang, MSE department chair, decided to begin developing a handheld device that could kill the virus on surfaces.
According to Mitchell Kaiser, project team member and chemistry graduate student, this will be a hand-held, battery-powered device resembling a flashlight that can shine light onto surfaces to disinfect them.
“You’ll turn it on and there will be a prescribed source of light that will illuminate based on distance to the surface and the temperature of that surface,” Kaiser said.
To accomplish its task, the device combines the properties of two light sources to attack different aspects of the virus.
The first is UVC light, a type of UV light with the shortest wavelength — and therefore the highest energy — which kills biological molecules by attacking its genetic material.
UVC has long been known as a disinfectant. However, as admitted even by Trump, its effectiveness against COVID-19 is largely unclear.
But this device also features a second type of light: infrared (IR). IR light has the ability to denature proteins and, in doing so, destroy the activity of the virus.
The combination of UV and IR light sources creates a synergistic effect, Dr. Mengyu Yan, project team member and MSE postdoc, said in an email. That is, together they can kill microbes more effectively and quickly than one source could alone.
Safety is a big concern whenever UV light is involved, and the UW team has taken this into consideration.
The wavelength of UV light has been selected at an amount that will kill microorganisms, but won’t be damaging to skin if accidentally shone on it. There is also an IR temperature sensor that will ensure that the device doesn’t overheat.
With these precautions in place, light disinfection offers numerous benefits over common household cleaning products.
For materials that aren’t conducive to most cleaning products, light can be a welcome alternative.
“You can think of certain surfaces including fabrics or upholstery that might not be suitable for disinfecting sprays,” Kaiser said. “It can bleach the upholstery, it can destroy fabrics.”
Kaiser also said that many conventional cleaning products contain bleach or ethanol which can cause health issues after prolonged exposure. The absence of these chemicals allows the device to disinfect food, an otherwise tricky item to clean.
There are environmental benefits as well. Cleaning sprays can be washed into the water supply and contaminate it. Wipes and bottles also create a large amount of trash which could be eliminated with this multi-use device.
Further, the disposable nature of wipes and sprays means the costs of buying them can add up. This UV flashlight would be a one-time purchase, requiring only an occasional battery swap to keep it powered.
Kaiser said his team is currently working with manufacturers to get this device on the market as soon as possible. They are conducting final testing of the light source and getting a production model built.
The goal is to keep the price at $60 or under and sell it on Amazon before expanding to other retailers.
While this pandemic and lockdown situation has been a miserable experience for most, the work of this UW research team shows that there are positives to take out of any situation.
“We have considered making this device for over a year,” Yan said. “The coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown gave us enough time and motivation to bring this device to real life.”
As the saying goes, “necessity is the mother of invention,” and creative solutions like this disinfecting flashlight may end up being some of the bright spots that come out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reach reporter Spencer Kelly at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @spencerwkelly_
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism bydonating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.