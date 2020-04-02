Sorry, I’m going to be allergic that day

For over three years, graduate student Fiona Lo has been working on an allergy forecasting model which she hopes will result in more accurate predictions of when people might suffer from allergies.
Sites such as weather.com and pollen.com currently offer allergy forecasts based on historical and current pollen levels in a location, but Lo is striving for a better model.
“People make forecasts and you can’t tell where they’re getting their information,” Lo said. “It might be scientifically based, but I don’t know.”
A look on the pollen.com FAQ page reveals that, “We do not reveal the sources for our data for privacy and proprietary, competitive reasons. Some pollen counts are conducted privately, and are not meant to be broadcast to the public.”
This privacy can make it difficult to determine how accurate a forecast might be when the basis of their forecasts aren’t transparent.
“I wanted to build a model that’s scientifically based,” Lo said. “The goal is to make this transparent and have people be able to use it.”
Lo sourced her pollen counts from allergy clinics across the country and took a wide range of factors into account.
“Things like temperature, solar radiation, rain, wind,” Lo said. “I also have things like vegetation, I can get this from satellite data. I put all of that into a model. For a particular day, I have this sort of meteorology, and this usually is related to this much pollen in the atmosphere, so I can create a relationship.”
The biggest challenge in creating a statistical model for allergy forecasting is the lack of data available, with only a small number of pollen counting stations across the states.
“I went and visited a lab in Seattle and the woman that counts the pollen,” Lo said. “It’s actually really labor intensive. It’s pretty expensive to do this. A lot of these pollen stations, they don’t collect on the weekends, or they don’t collect in the winter when they think there’s no pollen.”
If Lo can get her model to be accurate despite the lack of data, it could allow predictions of pollen counts and allergy levels in areas that lack stations for these measurements by comparing them to areas of a similar climate with available data.
When Dr. Cecilia Bitz, professor of atmospheric sciences and project adviser, first heard about Lo’s idea for the forecasting model, she immediately saw the potential.
“I was excited because climate science is often pretty abstract compared to what would be very socially relevant,” Bitz said. “But to actually be completely focused on an outcome, like what can we do to help people with allergies, it’s very applied.”
Bitz hopes that in future steps of Lo’s project, it can be used to see larger patterns and reveal how changes in weather and climate can impact the health and well-being of people on a large scale.
“I think we are close,” Bitz said. “We are still in the evaluation phase, testing our results, but once we publish it, it will be very exciting to see who uses it and how we can partner with other people to use it.”
Lo hopes that once her model is completed, people will be able to use that knowledge to better prepare themselves for the allergy season. According to Lo, around 30% of people in the United States may be affected by allergies.
“People lose time at work or aren’t as productive, or their schoolwork suffers,” Lo said. “Maybe they don’t sleep well, and it’s a quality of life issue. So if you can help people manage their allergies better with medication and behavior change, then maybe they could just function better.”
Reach contributing writer Alvin Luk at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlvinLuk5
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.