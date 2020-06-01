Of oysters and polyester: Surveilling microplastics in aquaculture

The humble Pacific oyster might be the crown jewel of fine dining and yet, consumers have become increasingly wary of a microscopic lurker believed to be found in shellfish: microplastics.
“Washington is the number one state that produces farms or aquaculture fields around the U.S., and a huge contributor to this are Pacific oysters,” Julieta Martinelli, a postdoc at the School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences, said. “Since aquaculture is so important, there are always projects coming from collaborating with industry, such as the concern with microplastics.”
Martinelli, along with chemistry graduate student Samantha Phan, began surveying oysters in Washington state parks to analyze the impact that microplastics have had on oysters in their native habitats like estuaries.
“In the Northwest, we have small coastal estuaries and the southern Salish Sea, which is a deep estuarine fjord,” Jennifer Ruesink, professor of biology and adjunct professor of aquatic and fishery sciences, said. “Estuaries worldwide have become eutrophic, which means that nutrients have been added from fertilizers, sewage, and septic at their borders.”
Microplastics, which have been found in wastewater and sewage sludge, are found all over the world and are believed to be ingested in local wildlife. Bivalves like Pacific oysters were thought to have an especially concentrated amount of microplastics because they filter feed.
“We’ve always tried to be super careful about this topic,” Martinelli said. “Even though microplastics are found in the water, associating them with aquatic animals can have a negative impact on the industry and oysters that are a sustainable source of food.”
Prior to Martinelli and Phan publishing their research, other researchers who focused on oysters in estuaries reported finding a substantial amount of microplastics within oysters they sampled. However, the methodologies between these various studies were inconsistent. Oysters were being collected from a variety of settings like farms and wild populations, and were being analyzed by hand.
“Sometimes you get really high numbers of microplastics, and sometimes you get really low numbers,” Martinelli said. “This is a very new field, so people have been trying out different ways of quantifying plastics. A lot of labs have particles counted by hand, but are unable to otherwise identify whether or not these particles are microplastics.”
Martinelli and Phan instead focused on developing a molecular approach to identifying microplastics to uncover the molecular profiles of microparticles found in Pacific oysters.
“We initially tried characterizing with infrared microspectroscopy, and that gave us some pictures,” Phan said. “But, I knew that we needed more techniques to get a fuller picture. Trying to find a technique that was reproducible was difficult, but asking around led us to Raman microspectroscopy.”
By combining both techniques, the researchers were able to find out that only around 2% of the microparticles they were analyzing were synthetic plastics. The remaining microparticles were found to be salts, proteins, shell fragments, and other naturally occurring particles.
“Raman spectrometry allowed us to see the individual particle’s spectrum, which is kind of like a fingerprint for that compound,” Phan said. “Once we found a match, the particle we looked at could be identified.”
While spectrometry is reliable for differentiating microparticles, the technique is expensive and requires extensive training to perform. With similar techniques, Martinelli and Phan hope that molecular analysis will become a more accurate standard for the field.
However, they still believe that screening for microplastics is only part of the solution.
“It’s very easy for us to forget that microplastics exist since you can’t see them and don’t directly impact our lives,” Martinelli said. “But right now, we really have to assume the responsibility of plastics since it affects someone, somewhere in the world. Nothing is disconnected.”
