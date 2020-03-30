Friends of friends: It's a small world after all

My best friend’s high school classmate lives with a girl who slept with our housemate. I sat next to a stranger on an airplane who worked for advertising at the paper I write for, grew up with a boy I went bowling with once in high school, and would one day be in a study group for our atmospheric sciences class with a girl I shared a scene partner with in drama the previous quarter.
Despite hosting 30,000 undergraduates on roughly 634 acres of stolen Duwamish land, the UW is a very, very small place. This is because the whole world is also a very, very small place.
Like every thought I have ever had, this one is not too original. Thinkers and wonderers have in fact been thinking and wondering about the idea of an exceptionally connected worldwide social sphere for quite some time.
The theory of six degrees of separation, or the idea that everyone is connected through six or fewer social connections, first appeared in print with Hungarian writer Frigyes Karinthy’s 1929 short story “Chains” and was later pursued experimentally by Stanley Milgram’s Small World Experiment in the 1960s. There is even an entire website dedicated to connecting Kevin Bacon to other actors through his co-stars. A friend I had in middle school played a small supporting role in a local film and his “Kevin Bacon number” is below 3.153.
Surely, we can find close connections to the people we tweet next to in lecture.
I think that given the scale of our school — I know it’s big, but it isn’t seven billion people big — we are all probably connected through one intermediary or mutual friend. I might include an extra connection to allow a buffer for commuters who might not have as broad of networks as those who have lived in dorms or on Greek Row.
But I am confident (though admittedly under-researched) that you can find a mutual friend with almost anyone at the UW.
I put this theory to the test. Barred by the limitation of social distancing due to an outbreak that shows just how closely linked we all are, I went to Reddit to talk to some strangers. I proposed my theory and invited users to slide into my DMs and try to find a mutual friend.
My first response was from junior Tanner Poling. When I first envisioned this process I thought the natural first step would be to establish our majors and then list friends we had in each other’s respective programs. Poling asked about the clubs and activities I was involved with on campus, which turned out to be a much more effective route as clubs tend to be a smaller, stronger community than most majors. Chances are, if you know someone in the same club, you have found a mutual. Poling and I were able to find a connection within three messages.
Poling has observed first-hand the interconnected social sphere of the UW.
“This year I found out that two groups of people who I've known since freshman year, and never thought would be connected, have a shared friend via roommates in their house,” Poling said. “I saw people from one group at a party the other group was hosting and was just kinda in shock for a second, like, ‘what are you doing here?’ but in the best way possible.”
A bit of a cheat code, but another responder, junior Bao Le, simply put my name into Instagram and saw what mutual followers we had. As it turns out, I had matched with one of his labmates on Bumble.
“This one time, my two other friends and I were doing homework together,” Le said. “At some point, we were talking about previous classes and how bad our MATH 307 professor was. Turned out all three of us were in the same class [the previous year], but no one knew each other until the following spring quarter after we all began our first class in the major.”
There are a million different ways we are all connected. I found someone who I connected with through our shared love of the Campus Sketcher. I found someone who knew a girl I had interviewed the week before from high school. I found someone who simply asked if my major was “STEM or not” and we were still able to find a connection off of that.
On such a big campus and in such a big world, it's easy to feel insignificant. You sort of are. We all sort of are, but at the same time, you are probably closer to a common connection than you might think.
