Using fuel data for wildfire forecasting

We know wildfires all too well with their growing frequency on the West Coast.
Researchers at the UW and Michigan Technological University worked to create the North American Wildland Fuels Database (NAWFD). This is a database that shows fuel estimates across different vegetation in the United States, specifically, the variability of fuel estimates in wildfires.
According to the NAWFD website, information came from 271 different data sources from 26,620 different field sites. Existing maps for fuel estimation only show a single value of the amount of fuel burned in a specific region or vegetation.
“We know that nature’s super variable and there’s a lot of differences out there, so our database was designed to capture the range of variability...of any data that we can get ahold of, which we put into this database,” Susan Prichard, the lead author of the research, said.
Global climate modeling, Prichard said, contains probability distributions for predicting different variables, like weather for example. With the fuel database, the hope was to find probability distributions for fuel data.
Expanding on this, co-author Maureen Kennedy said they wanted to take from existing data on fuels in wildfires to put some bounds on the values that were given.
“When I say it could be more or less than the map gives you, how much more or less, right?” Kennedy said. “Is it really really wide, or is it gonna be really really narrow?”
After the values were found, they classified them by vegetation type to take a look at the measured fuels and their distribution. This results in both the expected amount of fuel for that vegetation type and its distribution of range.
This way, people will have access to the best information regarding what fuel is likely on the ground when it’s not able to be measured, Kennedy said.
The idea behind the NAWFD is to be able to estimate emissions in wildfire research, or to be able to estimate the fuels in the ground if we’re expecting a wildfire somewhere.
“If you can measure the fuels before the fire happens, that’s great because you have the best information that you can get,” Kennedy said.
The use of this database isn’t necessarily operational, according to Kennedy, as it won’t be used for planning during an actual wildfire. However, it can be helpful for “scientific applications of what happens with the fuels relative to the smoke from different wildfire scenarios for example.”
One thing that Prichard and Kennedy both hope to improve is the gaps in the data. The database shows the available data from the United States, but they found that there isn’t enough data for grassland and shrubland.
“It told us what we have, but also very glaringly, what we don’t have so far in terms of observations,” Prichard said.
The researchers are hoping that the NAWFD can be a “living database,” with the intent of continuously updating the database with new fuel information, for where there may be gaps in the current data.
Reach reporter Deborah Kwon at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @debskwo
