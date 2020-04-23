A Q&A with atmospheric sciences professor Dargan Frierson on climate change

Dr. Dargan Frierson is an associate professor in the department of atmospheric sciences. Outside of researching climate change and teaching, he’s also a team lead for EarthGames — a group of UW students and professionals who develop educational games about the environment — and is involved in Institutional Climate Action, a new organization of students advocating for all public universities in Washington to divest from fossil fuels.
The Daily: Could you describe the research you've been working on lately?
Frierson: Our research group has been focusing mostly on a new set of climate model simulations. They’re from a project called CMIP: "coupled model intercomparison project.” Basically, scientists all over the world run their models with exactly the same inputs. This is how we make the best forecasts of future climate and understand uncertainties. A lot of the statistics that you hear like “we have 10 years to keep global warming under 1.5 C” come from this data.
The new computer models are being run by research centers around the world for the next big international climate report. We have a group of undergraduates, graduate students, and postdocs who get together (now virtually) to analyze the data.
The Daily: Tell us about EarthGames and the work you do there.
Frierson: This week we’re hosting an online game jam where people from around the world are making games about the climate crisis and how to build societal resilience. For the game jam this week I’m just giving scientific support. For the group at UW, I do the science side, some writing, and I write the music too! We hope this is a way for creative folks to join a community and build something fun together in these difficult times.
The Daily: The COVID-19 pandemic and climate change are two global crises requiring us to all work together to beat them. How does the response to the COVID-19 outbreak make you feel about how we're going to respond to climate change as it gets worse?
Frierson: Even on Earth Day, it’s hard to focus on environmental issues this year. But it’s important to realize that polluters are working overtime right now gutting regulations and putting communities at risk. Since air pollution exposure increases the risks from COVID, it’s an immediate concern, especially among people of color and low-income groups. It’s disgusting to see so many of our leaders pushing for profit over the safety of people at this critical time.
I’m trying to pay close attention to the environmental justice community right now to see what kind of solutions they’re advocating for. We need to look for solutions that lift up frontline communities who are being devastated by COVID, extreme inequality, and environmental impacts all at once.
The Daily: What environmental justice issues should we be aware of in regard to global warming itself?
Frierson: Often it’s the folks who are least responsible for the problem who suffer the most in everything from flooding to heat waves. Another huge equity concern is the ability to evacuate when a big storm is coming.
The Daily: What are some other consequences of climate change that a lot of people might not be aware of?
Frierson: One link that people might not know about is the link between climate and infectious diseases. Really horrible diseases like Zika will likely spread more and more as temperatures rise.
The Daily: What's the most important action in fighting climate change that you're not seeing enough of from people or governments?
Frierson: We should nationalize and phase out the fossil fuel industry. They’ve been obstructing progress for decades so to pretend they’re going to be part of the solution is ridiculous. Public ownership would mean that we can take care of workers who’ll need to change careers, too.
The Daily: How worried should we be about how our lives will be affected by climate change in the decades to come? Do you have hope that people and governments are going to make the right steps in time?
Frierson: I worry about the climate crisis every day, so I feel like I don’t have much perspective on this. But I’m very inspired by the students of today, who are working to bring about the systemic changes we need to get us on the right path.
