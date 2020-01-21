Observations from chemical oceanography

For Leland Wood, a junior majoring in chemical oceanography, being an undergraduate researcher means that lecture halls are often replaced with research vessels out at sea.
Such is the case in Wood’s current project through the Microbial Metabolomics Research Center where he studies microbes that dwell on the surface of the ocean in order to assess the health of their ecosystems.
The process starts with Wood and his fellow researchers collecting ocean water samples and either bringing the water directly back to the lab with them or filtering it out on-site to collect the bacteria from the samples.
In the lab, he then takes the filters and mixes various chemicals together that separate out the compounds he is most interested in observing.
“Each one tells us something different about the health of the ecosystem,” Wood said.
In studying the condition of the ecosystem, Wood looks to explore if there are changes taking place because of climate change, what may be expected in the future, and how the findings of this project can expand knowledge of other ecosystems.
Though Wood began working on this project during fall quarter, he has been involved in oceanography research since his freshman year at the UW, with one of his most notable experiences to date being at Friday Harbor Laboratories, where he worked throughout the spring quarter of 2019.
Wood described how different being immersed in fieldwork is from being in a typical classroom setting, but how working on projects outside of campus also enhances the experience of classroom learning.
“At Friday Harbor, you go out in the morning, collect a bunch of organisms, bring them back to the lab, study them, and then you can release them again into the wild,” Wood said. “You get to see how what you learn in the classroom is put into practice in nature, in the actual environment.”
In addition to his research, Wood also serves as an ambassador of the UW College of the Environment, where he hopes to help grow the oceanography program by sharing his own experiences in the discipline, as well as getting other students excited about ocean research.
“[Research] helps show you the applications of what you’re learning, which can kind of be hard if you don’t have that experience,” Wood said. “You can learn a lot in class and understand the importance of it, but if you are putting that into practice in a research lab, making a project, it shows you the applications and reaffirms that yes, you really are learning something.”
The inherent collaborative nature of oceanography in particular means that research provides undergraduate students the opportunity to work with graduate students, postdoctoral researchers, and established researchers. Wood believes that working alongside them and learning from their insights and experience is impactful for any student aspiring to the same levels of fieldwork.
Describing research overall as a “growth experience” in terms of developing new perspectives and tackling a variety of challenges, Wood also noted how research aids in finding new academic passions through hands-on learning.
Wood encourages students who are interested in pursuing research to reach out to graduate students and principal investigators of labs.
“It seems intimidating, but it’s really not. Everyone is here to help you in your undergrad career so go for it,” he said.
Reach reporter Jax Morgan at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jaxbmorgan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.