‘Idle boy’s club chatter’: How a Microsoft researcher is changing the lack of inclusion on Stack Overflow

Known as the Reddit for developers, Stack Overflow is a great resource for programmers to crack the toughest code, but the website is found to be hostile toward women and novices.
According to the site’s 2018 Developer Survey, 92.9% of users are male, 6.9% are female, and 0.9% are non-binary, genderqueer, or gender non-conforming.
Denae Ford Robinson, from Microsoft Research, spoke at the UW Design Use Build seminar on why underrepresented and beginner engineers feel excluded in online programming communities. Her research investigated the barriers to participation and proposed the future of code collaboration.
Robinson opened her speech by asking everyone to imagine what a software engineer looks like. Given the diversity problem, an engineer is likely to be a white “code bro” who earned a computer science degree at a top university. However, Robinson challenged the audience to think of programmers who don’t look like the stereotype: women, people of color, and people who earn certificates at coding bootcamps.
But why do minority groups still feel marginalized in online programming communities?
To illustrate, Robinson gave an example of “Asha the programmer” who enters a bug in her code. Asha, who couldn’t solve the bug on her own, turns to Stack Overflow to find an answer to her problem.
“But something stops Asha,” Robinson said. “We want to be able to figure out what inhibits Asha from participation.”
Robinson took a mixed-methods approach to answer two research questions: “What barriers do women face on Stack Overflow?” and “How do barriers vary by gender?”
For the former, Robinson interviewed 22 female programmers on how they use the site and how they would respond to possible scenarios. She found that the barriers are due to imposter syndrome (not feeling qualified enough to post), feeling unaware of social norms (not knowing the etiquette of the site), and fear of negative feedback.
“I don't feel like my expertise [is enough] for me to actually post an answer that would be of any help to anyone else,” Robinson said, quoting one of her responses.
For the latter question, Robinson sent a survey to 134 women and 1,336 men to identify the barriers for women. Her results showed that there are two types of languages that influence the unwelcoming atmosphere: the “complex questions” and the “idle boy’s club chatter.”
Robinson also researched why novices are “ill-received” on Stack Overflow, which led her to ask: “How can users encourage novices to ask well-received questions?”
To investigate, Robinson designed a private “Help Room” where novices can ask experts how to frame their questions. She then tested four Help Rooms and recorded the number of upvotes and downvotes on the questions in a 33-day study. In the end, mentored questions received an average score increase of 50%, improving the confidence of early-stage programmers.
Robinson also discovered that “identity signals,” such as race, gender, culture, or nationality, can strengthen the mentor-mentee relationship.
“One mentor engaged with the novice after they helped them with the question by saying ‘Hey, I saw your name, are you from Egypt by chance?” Robinson said. “The novice went on to say ‘Yeah, I actually am. I noticed your name too.’”
In this scenario, Robinson spotted that mentors are choosing who to help. This is similar to offline mentoring communities, such as women and minority computer science groups, where people feel more comfortable teaching and learning from folks who share similar identities.
“Is it a mesh of personality matching? Is it [because] we’re from the same state or country?” Robinson said. “Different things like that often help in offline spaces, so what does it look like online?”
The success of the “just-in-time” mentorship gained the attention of Stack Overflow’s former executive vice president, Jay Hanlon, and founder Jeff Atwood. Hanlon wrote an article on the need to change the “hostile” and “elitist” environment, while Atwood tweeted Robinson’s research.
Overall, online question-and-answer forums are widely used in programming communities. However, not knowing the etiquette of a platform discourages women and novice “devs” from participating in tech-related conversations.
Based on Robinson’s research, the right tools that empower underrepresented programmers can make the future of open-source software inclusive and collaborative.
Reach reporter Anh Nguyen at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thedailyanh
