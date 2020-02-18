It's just rocket science: SARP UW ready to defend national title

The Society for Advanced Rocket Propulsion (SARP) is the UW’s completely student-run rocketry organization. Comprised of 160 members, students from various departments work together to design, manufacture, and test a rocket each year to compete in the Intercollegiate Rocket Engineering Competition (IREC) in New Mexico.
At the competition, SARP competes against over 120 teams from around the United States and around the globe in the most technically difficult category: the liquid hybrid 30,000-foot competition. The last three years, SARP has placed in the category, and won the entire competition last year as the 2019 overall winners.
General members work on one of SARP’s six sub-teams: avionics, business, payload, propulsion, recovery, and structures. Each team is split into multiple projects under project leads who are experts in specific subject matter, and the chief engineer works alongside the project manager to oversee the activities of the entire organization.
The work of general members varies greatly from team to team and project to project. During the year, general members can be found doing everything from developing different circuits on the payload team to running simulations on rocket parts on the structures team to navigating sponsorships on the business team.
The skills that members develop through SARP are also applicable to their professional lives, especially for those looking to pursue academia or related careers in the future.
“SARP is meant as a learning experience that’s supplemental to an engineering education,” lead structural engineer Cody Olson said. “There are applications I learned that helped me get a job that I wouldn't have picked up just in a class … it becomes a part of someone's resume and a part of who they are as an engineer.”
Hannah Schnelz, lead payload engineer and current senior, started in SARP as a general member her sophomore year and became a project lead the year after. This allowed her to see the way the entire organization functioned as a whole, and her biggest take-away was learning how people worked as a cohesive team rather than as separate parts.
The road to nationals brings a new set of challenges each year. This year, SARP is changing up the engine system from the hybrid rocket that they have worked with for the last three years and starting from the ground up with a new liquid bipropellant rocket. It's a much more complex system and there's a lot more room for things to go wrong. Joseph DePalma, the chief engineer, explained the main reason behind this endeavor.
“The biggest motivation for us doing this change is because it's more of an industry standard,” DePalma said. “[The hybrid rocket system] was started so long ago, and changes that have been made across the last 10 years were not always documented, so we don't know why decisions were made at certain points … we were tired of trying to guess on how to make this system better and we wanted [a] system that we could understand.”
On top of technical challenges, there are also challenges surrounding the external regulations SARP has to follow. Some of their sponsors are starting to get nervous that their technology is approaching too mature a level for amateur rocketry and are pulling funding from the program.
“They are hesitant to sponsor us because we're not as controlled as they are,” DePalma said. “If our information gets out to other countries, other countries could replicate what we're doing against the United States. Right now we are operating within the lines of [federal] regulations, but these companies are worried that if we do end up slipping outside of those lines, they could be held liable and could end up losing their accreditations.”
SARP is still a student-run organization, and the annual cycling of members poses a unique challenge to the organization.
“Cycling people out every four years, you don't end up getting and keeping the talent that you teach everyone,” Olson, who has been practicing machining his past four years in SARP, said. “We teach people enough … That knowledge transfers down but doesn't compromise this system that we're trying to build.”
Nick Monsees, the lead avionics engineer, notes a similar challenge with the cycle of rotating leadership.
“Our leadership cycles every year,” Monsees said. “As soon as you become a good engineer or qualified engineer, it makes you the best person to become a lead. Now [as a lead], you start all over again learning how to be a lead as well.”
Amid the bumps in the road, SARP members are keeping busy running tests, making optimizations, and securing resources in preparation for the national IREC competition this coming June.
Reach writer Amber Hsu at science@dailyuw.com.
