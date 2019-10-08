How two sociologists ended the death penalty in Washington

This Friday, Oct. 11, marks one year since the Washington Supreme Court decided in a 9-0 ruling that the death penalty in Washington was unconstitutional, making it the 20th state in the country to outlaw capital punishment.
The decision was made in response to new evidence that the death penalty in Washington was “imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner” and thereby violated Washington’s state constitution which prohibits the infliction of “cruel punishment.”
The death penalty was interpreted as cruel punishment in this case because it was shown to lack “fundamental fairness.”
The new evidence came from a study conducted by UW sociologists Katherine Beckett and Heather Evans in 2014, which analyzed the role race played in Washington state capital sentencing in aggravated murder cases from 1981 to 2014.
The study was challenged in court, but every time Beckett and Evans went back to do more analysis using different models, their results came back unchanged, only strengthening the validity of their study.
“It was extremely gratifying to learn that the court took social scientific evidence — and the problem of racial bias it revealed — seriously,” Beckett said.
The results of the study showed that, although prosecutors were more likely to seek the death penalty in cases against white defendants than black defendants, black defendants were four and a half times more likely to be sentenced by the jury to death than white defendants in similar cases.
Additionally, they found that the decision of prosecutors to seek or impose the death penalty varied across different counties in Washington: prosecutors in counties with proportionally larger black populations were significantly more likely to file death notices in aggravated murder cases.
“Social scientific research and evidence can do many important things, including uncovering whether and how various axes of inequality such as race, class, gender, sexuality and disability status matter in various institutional contexts,” Beckett said. “Such research can also illuminate the human impact of various policies and practices.”
In the past decade, the number of students pursuing humanities and social science degrees at the UW have dropped significantly, while the amount of students in STEM fields has greatly increased.
According to a Seattle Times article from earlier this year, there are nearly as many STEM majors at the UW as non-STEM majors. This is a dramatic shift from 10 years ago, when there were twice as many non-STEM majors as there were STEM majors.
While STEM is undoubtedly important in our increasingly technology-mediated world, social science research is still necessary to inform effective public policy and laws, and to continue to improve society in hopes of being as fair and equitable as possible, as Beckett and Evans’s research has done.
Reach reporter Emily Young at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @emilymyoung7
