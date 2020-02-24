Professors: Researchers or teachers first?

We all wear a lot of hats: student, friend, intern, minimum-wage worker, and somehow board member of clubs we have attended meetings all of three times. Without the help of Google Calendar and a little caffeine, we might not be able to juggle all these responsibilities, it’s just too many hats.
Our professors wear a lot of hats too. They are teachers, researchers, and sources report they might even be people outside the classroom on occasion.
Sometimes, as students, we feel a little shorted when these responsibilities come in conflict, feeling as though the UW puts its world-famous research above its undergraduates.
According to professor of electrical engineering, Scott Hauck, UW faculty come in three flavors: lecturers who teach, research faculty who research, and professors who do both.
“I think a typical professor probably spends a third of their time on teaching, a third of their time on research, and a third of their time combined getting funding to support the research and service for keeping the department going,” Hauck said.
Hunter Schafer, a lecturer in the School of Computer Science & Engineering, prioritizes a little differently.
“My job is about 80% teaching and 20% service: sitting on boards and shaping broader changes in our department,” Schafer said.
Obviously, as a lecturer’s attention is a little less divided, this position allows more time to answer those last-minute, night-before-a-deadline emails. A tenure-track comes with the added pressure of research.
“Part of the reason people might focus on research is economic incentive, career incentive; you publish a ton of papers, you get your name out there, and your students get hired,” Schafer said.
That’s where we see the complaint, especially common among STEM majors. Professors sometimes feel like they are researchers before they are teachers and that their classroom duties feel like an obligation aside from their true passion.
“I think if somebody truly does not want to teach, they will not last long at a university,” Hauck said. “But you do sometimes get folks that are focused very heavily on the research and are willing to do the teaching, but their heart’s not in it.”
“If there is not a very strong intrinsic motivation for teaching they might let their classes suffer.”
Someone without this intrinsic motivation for teaching might seek a job that requires equal effort in both areas for a number of reasons. An industry job, while free of classroom responsibilities, does not offer the same stability as a tenure track position in academia. A research-only position at the UW is even more flexible than a tenure track position, but comes with some major drawbacks.
“Within [the College of Engineering], if you are tenure track, you will be paid a fairly good salary and have the ability to do what you want in the university and after six years, assuming you get tenure, you have a job for life,” Hauck said. “A research faculty member gets an office and an ability to apply for grants. There is no tenure, there is no salary unless you actually bring in that money,”
Research-only positions do not come with the same security as a tenure track position which may explain why some opt for a professor role. There is incentive to teach beyond passion.
Sometimes, the complaint that professors prioritize their research over students is totally valid. However, in a lot of ways, a professor's work in the lab makes their work in the classroom stronger.
“I am by far a better teacher because I can ground it in real practice,” Hauck said. “My teaching stays relevant because it keeps getting refined by what I find in research.”
Professors can also take their in-class connection with students into their research which helps with their projects, but also gives undergraduates the unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience in their field.
At times, it can feel like a professor would rather put in hours at the lab than dedicate time to undergrads. Sure, they are a multi-hat person, but they have a clear favorite. However, for the most part, professors are trying their best to stay in balance and your email that they carelessly left to rot in their inbox was an unfortunate casualty in that struggle.
“I started as an assistant professor and it’s like, ‘Oh I’m gonna get my research and this is what is going to change the world’ and frankly, it’s the students we produce that change the world,” Hauck said.
