How August Mikkelsen is expanding our understanding of mixed phase clouds

The phenomenon of mixed phase clouds continues to be a topic of inquiry within the atmospheric science community, as many details about their formation remain to be fully understood.
Breaking new ground in the study of mixed phase clouds is August Mikkelsen, a junior majoring in atmospheric sciences who has been tackling mixed phase clouds head-on for the past several months.
Early on, Mikkelsen recognized the importance of getting involved in research for gaining experience that would expose him to the type of work demanded in a doctoral program and a future career in research.
Last year, he signed on to a project that led to his present research on mixed phase clouds.
Utilizing a high-resolution instrument known as a Raman Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) in conjunction with the Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation (CALIPSO), Mikkelsen observes a region of the Azores archipelago, detecting clouds to determine the fractions of ice and water within them.
When Mikkelsen first got involved in the project, he was tasked with observing various types of clouds using the Raman LIDAR. He soon saw that at below 5 km, the clouds he was observing were much lower than one would expect of ice clouds, and also observed liquid clouds above them. These observations then put him on the path of pursuing the study of mixed phase clouds more specifically.
In describing his research, Mikkelsen explained that the angle of his work is less about proving an individual point and more about “proving that there are these kinds of clouds here and trying to find patterns when they’re there.”
Mikkelsen’s immersion in cloud research has not only solidified his ambition to pursue a doctorate and research as a career but has also served as an enjoyable outlet during his time as an undergraduate.
“I really, really like what I do and when classes are frustrating, I have this thing that’s very fulfilling,” Mikkelsen said. “To me, there’s nothing more fulfilling than making a novel contribution to humanity’s sum total of knowledge which I feel a published paper represents.”
When it comes to Mikkelsen’s impact through research, his work will provide insights that have the potential to dramatically expand the knowledge scientists have about mixed phase clouds.
“I think that by studying these patterns that are unusual with these very high-resolution, high-confidence instruments, I can contribute a stepping stone toward being able to define mixed-phase clouds and in turn make better forecasts and better climate predictions down the road,” Mikkelsen said. “I think this is the biggest contribution that my project could have.”
Reach reporter Jax Morgan at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jaxbmorgan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.