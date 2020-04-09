iSchool Ph.D. teaches inclusive machine learning using personal data

As a pre-med undergrad, Yim Register was positive that they were going to be a neurosurgeon or jungle explorer. But when Register took a programming class in college, they suddenly fell in love with the way programming “tickled” their brain.
Today, the self-proclaimed “radical optimist” is a Ph.D. student at the Information School studying “machine learning literacy for self-advocacy.” They realized that while machine learning algorithms pervade almost every aspect of our lives, not many people understand how algorithms work.
From Snapchat filters to credit scoring, many people — especially those in marginalized communities — are disempowered by the decisions algorithms make. To give people a voice in their digital footprints, Register believes that tech curriculums need to teach machine learning in a more inclusive and accessible way.
“I dream of a world where we can all advocate for ourselves and others in an AI-driven world by understanding how algorithms do what they do and where they might fail,” Register’s portfolio website reads.
They found that one of the problems in data science education is that students feel “disconnected” from the unrelatable and “boring” datasets taught by professors. Classic datasets, such as the Iris flower or “empty cars,” are difficult to empathize with unless the student is a florist or car mechanic.
“There’s this disconnect between who the person is and how they’re learning data science,” Register said. “If you involve the users themselves, by looking at their own data and their own experiences, they’re automatically included.”
Register theorized that teaching machine learning with personal data helps learners understand how algorithms relate to their lives in the world. They piloted a study where participants identified patterns in the number of likes and comments on their own Instagram posts.
“It’s pretty fun to see people who know no data science whatsoever engaging in with these concepts of regressions, statistics, and factors that play in how their posts got more likes than others,” Register said.
Register drew in “situated knowledge” from feminist theories to help learners reflect on their own data. This involved letting participants speak for themselves instead of observing their behaviors from “above.”
“People who experienced something have a respectable knowledge,” Register said. “For example, something that I will never understand is being a non-white person in the world. My duty as a researcher is to listen to people who are not white and how they experience the world.”
Self-advocacy is not only the pillar in their research, but also in their life as a non-binary person with autism. Especially on social media where people are categorized into data and algorithms, Register has to duel in a digital system that is largely built on the binary gender.
“It gives me no space to express myself and be who I am,” Register said. “I am constantly invalidated by the world giving me these two options.”
Register is currently working on an application for Facebook users who are interested in learning data science or machine learning. The app teaches how “recommender systems” work by investigating the users’ Facebook data.
While the main focus of their research is to personalize the machine learning experience, Register has a larger goal, or rather “bigger inclusivity,” to invite people to question the algorithm-driven world.
The criminal justice system, which uses machine learning to determine which prisoner goes on parole, is an example of how systemic flaws influence algorithmic outcomes. Prisoners of color are disadvantaged by the biased system because the decision-making technology is trained from “racist judges.”
Register believes that if someone is affected by an unfair digital system, they need to feel empowered to advocate for themselves. To drive more conversations into machine learning, Register wants to develop a form of tech education that is relevant and reflective of people’s lives.
“If there are algorithms that are harming you in the world, you need to have basic literacy to be able to say ‘here’s why this is not fair,’” Register said.
