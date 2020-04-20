How environmental students are getting ready to take on the world

Senior Sophia Romanelli didn’t come to the UW intending on going into environmental studies. Originally planning on studying architecture, Romanelli took an intro-level course on environmental geography her first quarter and started a four-year path she hadn’t anticipated.

“That one I felt was just so much more eye-opening,” Romanelli said. “And once my eyes had been opened, it was hard to look anywhere else.”

For her part, Marwa Mahmoud wanted to go into business. But after taking ENVIR 280: Natural History of the Puget Sound, her course changed too. She’s now in her second quarter of TA’ing that very class — this time trying to do so over Zoom — and hoping to land a future job as an environmentally-minded policymaker.

“I feel like it’s really important to have people in political places that know about the environment and having representatives for politics that have a good understanding of what’s going on,” Mahmoud said.

Romanelli and Mahmoud are just two of hundreds of UW students set to graduate this year in fields related to the environment. The UW’s College of the Environment offers eight separate majors, and multiple other departments offer their own environment-centric majors, including the College of Engineering, which introduced a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering in 2017.

And just like how each student took a different path to get to their field, they’re all set to branch out to a wide variety of future work to achieve a broader goal.

Half a century after the first Earth Day, that goal for the next generation of environmentalists is to continue on the gains made by the first couple of waves.

“I have talked to professionals in the environmental field now, and what they have told me is that environmentalism in the 1970s was about pollution,” Julie Tolmie, a senior majoring in environmental studies, said. “I mean, there were rivers that were on fire. Nowadays there aren’t so many rivers that are on fire, at least in the United States. So the conversation has shifted away from what they call ‘the low-hanging fruit’ to more complex problems like climate change.”

For environmental engineers, the change has meant the beginnings of a shift away from damage control, namely cleaning up polluted areas, to planning for the future.

“I feel like a lot of us in environmental engineering are trying to get to the front in the designing phase so we can raise our voice a bit and have some of the things that are important during the design phase so that they don’t make the same mistakes again in the future and we don’t have to clean up some of the stuff next time,” Thea Ton, a senior environmental engineering major, said.

Meanwhile, there has been a shift in perception around many natural spaces. Mahmoud described a departure from goals of preservation, or leaving an environment alone to return it to its state at a certain point in time — say, before colonization — to a focus on conservation, aiming to maintain the natural ecosystem functions of species within a space.

With increased focus on the social side of environmental protection and health, there’s been a rise in environmental justice, ensuring the inclusion of underrepresented groups and populations in decision-making processes.

Confronting white privilege in the environmental movement Do you think the Flint water crisis would have occurred if its residents were middle class and white?

“I almost feel like there are no boundaries between social justice, environmental justice, even environmental fields in general,” Romanelli said. “All of the goals and missions for all of those groups of people or groups of thought I really think have similar end goals, and it makes them pretty similar.”

The emphasis of environmental justice is part of a large push multiple seniors discussed, aiming to better communicate the newest scientific findings, the dangers of climate change, and the goals of the environmentalist movement to the general population.

“I think there’s an issue with the accumulation of so much scientific knowledge and scientific research that isn’t ever communicated to the public or in classes even,” Mahmoud said.

As environmental studies major Claire Kasinadhuni described, most people think of climate change in terms of the super macro — like the image of a polar bear on an iceberg in the North Pole — which they have no personal connection to, or the super micro — like going vegan — a very individual choice which won’t have as much effect as a community effort.

“I feel like we need to focus as environmental experts on this happy medium of worrying about personal choices, but also about the macro scale of our local communities,” Kasinadhuni said. “I feel like a lot of solutions come from looking out your backyard and noticing changes yourself, and then doing citizen science or political action within your own communities.”

Even at the UW, which most students agreed was ahead of most of its peers in terms of sustainability and environmental awareness, the consensus was that more communication is necessary. In this case, it means communication between the school and students.

Tolmie quote "The conversation has shifted away from what they call ‘the low-hanging fruit’ to more complex problems like climate change" - Julie Tolmie

Such a change will let the next wave of environmental professionals have a say in their surroundings, just as they’re about to leave college. Just as Ton described the shift for environmental engineers to get out ahead of future issues, so too are environmental students trying to implement their ideas early.

Even on the social side, a similar focus on getting ahead of the curve is taking place. For one of her classes Romanelli spent time working with middle school students, teaching them the basics of ecology and environmentalism. She could already see it beginning to take effect.

“It opened my eyes to the importance of sharing environmental information at every level of society, to not just make sure adults understand the facts and the realities, but also helping young kids have that exposure to nature or opportunity to learn about it,” she said. “I learned the importance of providing that opportunity, and the rest will fall into place.”

Reach Managing Editor Josh Kirshenbaum at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @J_Kirshenbaum

Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.