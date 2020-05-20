UW’s undergraduate research symposium goes virtual

Editor’s note: Our coverage of the UW’s annual Undergraduate Research Symposium highlights a small fraction of the hundreds of students who present research that they have been working on for months or even years. This year, amid the coronavirus, the symposium was held virtually over Zoom.
How does obtaining a college education affect political voting patterns?
The 2016 presidential election captured the attention of many voting citizens in the United States, and as a highly controversial election, it resulted in a large gap between voters of different education levels. Seeking to understand why this was the case, economics majors Joshua Chestnut and Hiro Fujiwara presented their findings regarding voting patterns of the United States.
Chestnut and Fujiwara gathered statistics from the American National Election Studies (ANES), which collects data from voters before and after each presidential election. They found a strong tendency for white citizens with higher levels of education to vote more conservatively. Interestingly, this did not hold true for members of the black community, who with higher levels of education, tended to vote more liberally. However, they did not find evidence for the common misconception that women tend to vote more liberally than men, as race and education had a more significant impact in explaining the variation .
They also found evidence suggesting that younger voters are more likely to vote liberally as they age, but more educated voters are more likely to vote conservatively as they gain higher access to levels of education. As the younger generations age and a college education becomes more common, these two factors seemingly stand in opposition to each other.
Chestnut and Fujiwara suggest staying informed and paying attention to the political climate in the upcoming years, because this contrasting information makes future voting patterns seemingly unpredictable. This is only a small portion of their research and will be further explained in their thesis, which will soon be published.
Mothering during Jim Crow
This lightning talk was presented by a team of undergraduate students who were brought together by a mutual interest in Dr. LaShawnDa Pittman’s research. Together, undergraduates Ayan Mohamed, Rina Yan, Alana Lim, Rachel Vulk, Mia Grace Schuman, and Anthony Chung presented their research on understanding black motherhood in the time of Jim Crow.
The team gathered data from Duke University’s Behind the Veil Oral History Project, which is a collection of 1,260 interviews from African Americans who lived in the South during the early to mid-1900s. By noticing patterns in the oral histories and looking through the lens of reproductive justice frameworks, the team focused on how these women were allowed to express their inherent right to reproduce, raise children, and live as independent individuals.
Their findings revealed that black women in the South often did not have access to the medical care they needed, especially when it came to giving birth. While midwives were available, doctors generally were not, which led to the unnecessary loss of many lives. Additionally, landowners did not provide women with many necessities such as clothing or money, yet expected them and their children to do the same amount of labor. Focusing on the methods of coping and resistance that these women adopted to survive, the research examined how they instilled this mental resilience in their children despite the injustice they faced.
This team of researchers hopes that their work will challenge readers to objectively notice current examples of systemic and gendered racism. Believing these key concepts are not only a thing of the past. They plan to publish their work in a journal that will promote these women’s perspectives and give them the voice they deserve.
A sense for senses: Understanding somatosensory development through zebrafish
Reading these words requires light to reach the retinas and for these inputs to be understood by the brain. All of this is made possible by somatosensory neurons, which remain a topic of interest for developmental biologists interested in understanding perception. To better understand this, biology and biochemistry senior Elgene Quitevis modifies model systems like zebrafish to understand how somatosensory neurons develop.
“Our lab is interested in looking into how somatosensory neurons develop as the organism transitions from its early stages to later adult stages,” Quitevis said. “To me, it’s amazing how an organism can come from a single cell and develop into a much more complicated thing, and how an organism’s appearance, for simplicity’s sake, is informed by the many genes interacting in some sort of manner.”
To tackle this question, Quitevis first identified genes in humans and zebrafish that are important in somatosensory development. Using the most homologous gene, TRPV1, Quitevis used genetic engineering to modify zebrafish embryos, creating a drug inducible fluorescent Cre-lox line of zebrafish. These Cre-lox zebrafish allowed expression of TRPV1to be trackable in neurons by glowing during development.
Quitevis found that this technique could be inserted into zebrafish, but was non-specific in that non-somatosensory neurons were also glowing. Future work will focus on improving the technique by fluorescing somatosensory neurons.
Quitevis believes that developing methods like Cre-lox in zebrafish will hopefully lead to medical screenings using a similar fluorescent technique, allowing diseases of the nervous system to be better understood.
“Maybe in the future someone can use the tools I am developing to see how particular defects in specific genes may or may not affect how these neurons develop or function in general and translate this knowledge to medicine, informing the way they approach medical conditions.”
A ‘viral’ elevator for Europa
Recent astronomy and physics graduate Adriana Gomez-Buckley had initially planned on pursuing biology at the UW. Her interest in biology and her fascination with extraterrestrial life led her to meet Dr. Michael Wong, a post-doc in the department of astrobiology. He introduced her to his theory of a “viral elevator” to look for life on Europa, Jupiter’s icy moon.
Strong evidence suggests that Europa contains a liquid ocean of salty water beneath its icy surface. This subsurface “planetary ocean” potentially contains hydrothermal vents, just like those in earth’s oceans. Because of a lack of sunlight, ordinary photosynthetic life cannot thrive on deep ocean floors. Though, chemosynthetic life (microbes), which creates energy from chemicals coming from such hydrothermal vents, blooms near such hydrothermal vents. A common theory suggests that such chemosynthetic life can also be supported by hydrothermal vents on Europa's seabed.
However, initial future space missions may only look for life on the icy surface or the ocean just below it. Under her mentor, Gomez-Buckley explored if life originating in deep oceans can be detected at the surface. On Earth, the food chain begins at the ocean surface with photosynthetic plankton. Viruses kill bacteria and create dissolved organic matter (DOM) in a process called viral shunt. This DOM gets recycled to the upper ocean system and provides food for bacteria and other small creatures in the upper ocean.
“Since life would theoretically originate at the ocean bottom on Europa, the ‘viral elevator’ would be a process where viruses kill bacteria at the ocean bottom, which then creates DOM that could diffuse or be carried by currents to the upper ocean,” Gomez-Buckley said in an email.
The group found that a combination of current and diffusion makes this plausible. They modeled their research on a sample of arctic sea ice and modified some parameters to closely resemble the conditions on Europa. They found that more viruses kill more bacteria, slowing their consumption of DOM. Thus, they concluded that future probes for life must include virus and not just bacteria.
Accelerating machine learning algorithms for particle accelerators
The Large Hadron Collider (LHC) is the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator. Inside the collider, particles are accelerated close to the speed of light and made to collide. This collision momentarily produces a spectrum of particles and allows researchers to study them. While operating, the LHC produces about 1 million gigabytes of data per second. Not all of this data is useful and thus, it needs to be filtered. However, even after filtration, the data amassed in just an hour at the LHC is similar to that accumulated by Facebook in a year. This massive block of data necessitates the use of highly efficient data filtering algorithms.
This is where Matthew Trahms, a senior in the department of electrical engineering, applies his skills in machine learning. Machine learning focuses on developing software programs that use statistics to find patterns in massive amounts of data and “learn” from such patterns. In his lightning talk, Matthew explained that machine learning algorithms either beat or match the accuracy of more traditional data filtering algorithms.
In addition, they also allow the researchers to use pre-existing machine learning accelerators such as Graphic Processing Units or GPUs (for example, Google’s Tensor Processing Unit (TPUs)) and Field Programmable Gate Array, like Microsoft’s Brainwave. Each has its merits; while Google’s TPU is better suited for high batch sizes, Microsoft’s Brainwave achieves high single-image throughput. Currently, Matthew is looking into a non-cloud solution by developing and training models for comparison using Xilinx's FINN project.
