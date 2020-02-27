Parentese: Boosting children’s language development and setting them up for later success

Many people do not know the difference between “parentese” and baby talk, and while both come naturally to caregivers, one is much more beneficial for infants than the other.
Parentese, the unique way that caregivers naturally speak to their children, not only improves the child’s language ability in the first two years, but directly correlates to their IQ and future academic success.
Dr. Patricia Kuhl, Dr. Naja Ferjan Ramírez, and Dr. Sarah Lytle recently released a study exploring how parental language input affects a child’s ability to communicate later in life. Previous research has proved that a caregiver’s speech directly affects the child’s, so their study specifically focused on whether or not parentese was something that could be increased with training.
“What we didn’t know is whether the amount of parentese that parents produce is something that’s malleable, and whether that was the something that can be changed if we tell parents that parentese is a good thing,” Ferjan Ramírez, an assistant professor of linguistics at the UW, said.
Educating parents on the difference between parentese and baby talk was a key part of the research. While parents were aware that they used a different, more informal speech pattern when talking with their infants, most were not able to identify the speech pattern itself.
“‘Shoozy woozies on your cutsey feet’ — that’s more baby talk, and that’s not really what we’re talking about here,” Ferjan Ramírez said. “Parentese uses proper grammar and real words, but it does have this higher pitch, slower tempo, exaggerated intonation, and it turns out that it really draws children in.”
The study itself began nearly three years ago, when families of five-month-old babies were initially recruited. When the infants were six months old, they went to the lab for their first orientation, where they were split into a control group and an intervention group.
Families received LENA recorders in the mail when the infants were 6, 10, 14, and 18 months old, with vests specifically designed to hold them so the babies could wear them all day Saturday and Sunday. The devices were equipped with software to measure the speech patterns of the parents and conversational turns between parents and children, which allowed researchers to “tease apart” the speech of the baby as opposed to other noises in their environment.
At 6, 10, and 14 months, parents from the intervention group went back to the lab for parent coaching appointments. At first, many of the caregivers were not aware that they were using parentese, but they were quickly taught to recognize and recreate it in their daily life.
“These coaching appointments are a little bit like providing a Fitbit to the parents,” Ferjan Ramírez said. “Providing them a target if you will, as to how they’re doing and where they should be going.”
These appointments also gave parents the chance to anticipate their child’s next steps developmentally, which allowed them to feel better prepared.
“Thinking about upcoming language milestones really allowed parents to be prepared and to sort of anticipate, and then understand, how they could really help their children’s language development at that point,” Lytle, now the director of the outreach and education division at I-LABS, said.
When the study began, the two test groups were matched according to the children’s age, sex, and family members living in the household. Interestingly, one thing that was not matched between participants was the family’s socioeconomic status (SES).
“We know from previous research that children of lower SES families typically have lower language skills compared to high SES children, and so we purposely recruited families across a range of SE backgrounds,” Ferjan Ramírez said.
The researchers were then happily surprised when all the babies progressed in their language development regardless of economic status, which solidified what the researchers had been hoping was true: parentese is a tool available to all families across the globe.
“You don’t need any kind of device or special kind of toy or anything in particular to do this,” Ferjan Ramírez said. “Really this is just about using the time you already have where you are interacting with your infant.”
The researchers also found that not only does parentese work, but it is easily achievable for any parent, and even better, it sets children up for success.
“You can think of this as the snowball rolling down the side of a hill,” Lytle said. “If you give it that really good push to begin with, the gains are able to multiply over time.”
Reach contributing writer Elise Peyton at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @e_peyton113
