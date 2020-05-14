Glasses developed by UW researchers show signs of slowing nearsightedness

Going from 1080p to 144p is a common occurrence for the 40% of Americans who suffer from myopia, more commonly known as nearsightedness. In the battle to combat myopia in children, UW researchers have developed glasses that claim to slow the progression of nearsightedness.
Myopia, a seemingly minor problem that develops in children, can prove to be detrimental to people who have severe cases by the time they reach 60.
“I’ve always been very interested in nearsightedness because I myself am extremely nearsighted,” UW ophthalmology professor and co-founder of SightGlass Vision, Dr. Jay Neitz, said. “And I first had to wear glasses when I was in the third grade, so I’ve always been kind of curious about that.”
The Control of Myopia Using Peripheral Diffusion Lenses: Efficacy and Safety Study (CYPRESS) was a three-year study sponsored by SightGlass Vision that started in 2018. The study involved 265 children, ranging from 6- to 10-years-old, in 14 trial sites across the United States and Canada who had a prescription between -0.75 to -4.50 diopters.
Children who participated in the trial wore one of three lenses: two test lenses and the one control lens. The test lenses worked by reducing the contrast, which is a difference in response across the retina. When reading a book, for example, the black text would not trigger a big response, but the white paper would.
“When there’s contrast on the retina all the time, [the contrast] must be somehow telling the eye that it must grow longer,” Neitz said.
CYPRESS was a double-blind study; neither the participants nor the doctors knew which type of glasses the children wore. During check-ups, doctors would measure the children’s axial length, or the length of the eye, as well as the spherical equivalent refraction (SER).
“Every little kid, when they’re small, they’re farsighted, not nearsighted,” Neitz said. “It’s because their eyes are actually too short for the optics, so images come to focus on the back of the eye, and then the eye grows longer and longer, and it’s supposed to stop when it gets to the right length. And for people with myopia, the eye keeps growing when it’s not supposed to. That extra growth in the eye puts a lot of stress on the retina.”
As reported in the 12-month interim analysis, both of the test lenses were successful, slowing the axial length growth up to 50% and the reduction in myopia up to 74%. This is an exceptional result, especially when compared to other ways to reduce myopia, including orthokeratology, which slows the progression of myopia by 36-56%, and atropine drops, which slows the progression by 77% over the period of 24 months.
The glasses are predicted to go on sale in Europe and Canada by the year 2021. The United States, however, will have to wait until the CYPRESS study ends and gains approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which may take a couple more years.
“My whole goal in life is to make discoveries about how our eyes work,” Neitz said. “It's always the hope that, ultimately, by [better] understanding the biology of vision, it might lead to something that will help people. So that's kind of the dream, that ultimately, [with] all the science that we do, we would be able to take that new information we get and do something practical with it.”
Reach contributing writer Cynthia Chang at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @karmanderx
