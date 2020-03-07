UW researchers receive grant to explore childhood AI literacy

A three-year $150,000 award from the Jacobs Foundation Research Fellowship program has been awarded to UW Information School assistant professor Jason Yip to study how to educate kids about AI technology.
The project was started by Stefania Durga, a current Ph.D. student in the Information School. Durga had a prior interest in education and 10 years of experience working with children, informing her choice to work on childhood education about AI.
One of the major questions this project is tackling is issues of data governance for kids. The researchers are interested in giving kids the information and tools through AI to explore challenges around the world. This includes issues of environmental health, misinformation, and civic engagement.
One activity that explores environmental challenges with AI encourages children to learn about coral health. This simple game teaches kids about the environment and the behind-the-scenes of image recognition with AI.
“We have kids look at different images of coral and have them identify what healthy coral looks like and what unhealthy corals look like,” Durga said. “Based on their intuitions we create a game where they can classify different images and teach a machine.”
The data the students collect is used as the feedback that trains the AI computer vision model to detect healthy and unhealthy corals just like the students do. This opens an avenue for kids to learn that this task is difficult for machines and that machines learn from people.
“Then we asked them if they had to pick only one part of the image what would they pick,” Durga said. “In computer vision, that’s called an anchor.”
Using these games, the research team is able to introduce core AI principles to children on a level that they understand without complicated jargon.
A big picture goal of this project is to have kids contribute to their learning to produce an AI system that tackles challenges they care about. This is intended to bring the experience full circle so students are involved in building AI systems as well as learning about them.
These programs also give researchers the opportunity to design AI in collaboration with kids and their families, taking into account what kids value in AI technology interactions.
“Codesign is very important,” Durga said. “We can’t rely on what we knew before we actually develop this technology with the kids and with the families because the technology is changing so fast and they will be the ones who are the most in the know about what’s fun and what’s not fun.”
By asking kids about what they enjoy, the researchers are able to keep students engaged long term. Additionally, it helps students learn while introducing some of the more abstract high-level ideas in a way that doesn’t put them off.
One example of this is when students train an AI system to play rock-paper-scissors with them. They can train the AI themselves by taking pictures of their own hands to inform the model. An issue students may run into is if they want to play the same game with their friend and find that they can’t because their friend has a differing skin tone that the AI system can’t recognize. The value in this, Durga says, is that students understand personally why inclusivity in AI is important. They also have the agency to improve the model since they can take pictures of their friend’s hand to train the AI differently.
The research program has constructed many games and activities that can teach about AI even in places where that technology is not commonplace.
The coral recognition game illustrates how students can learn about AI even without technology. The kids use pen and paper to practice image recognition patterns in this activity.
“We were able to get really good conversations with kids about image recognition and we didn’t have to touch a single device,” Yip said.
According to Yip, students of all ages can improve their own AI literacy at home by being curious about the limits of AI devices in their lives and what goes on behind the scenes.
“They test the Alexa devices to their max by asking odd questions,” Yip said. “Then they begin understanding that these questions are based on models.”
By expanding the kinds of questions we ask and getting curious about how those questions are answered, anyone can learn a little more about the AI we share our homes and workspaces with.
