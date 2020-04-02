The first cube satellite made by students makes it to space

Just last November, students worked to launch a loaf of bread into space; that is, a satellite the size of a loaf of bread.
The UW’s Husky Satellite Lab successfully launched the HuskySat-1 (HS-1), a cube satellite, into space Nov. 2, 2019. This initiative was started about four years ago by two graduate students: Paige Northway and Paul Sturmer.
Space development is not anything new to the UW, but HS-1 is the first cube satellite to be launched by a university from Washington state.
A cube satellite, otherwise called a CubeSat, is a small satellite about the size of a loaf of bread. It’s often used by universities, private companies, and the government for relatively simple functions.
HS-1 was launched as an external secondary payload on a resupply mission to the International Space Station. Experiments and life on the ISS generate trash, according to Sturmer, so these resupply missions are critical to bringing up supplies from Earth and bringing back garbage.
“Our satellite was attached to that cargo vessel … so we were docked at the space station for a few months,” Sturmer said. “Then we disconnected from the space station and we were deployed … so there’s a distinction in dates between when we went into space and when we actually got deployed into space.”
This distinction amounted to about three months with HS-1 finally being deployed and powered on Jan. 31.
Shortly after being deployed, the Husky Satellite Lab established two-way communication contact with HS-1 which has a camera payload developed by the Raisbeck Aviation High School in partnership with the nonprofit Quick2Space.
The Husky Satellite Lab will now work on operations and look through the data from HS-1 that is being sent back.
“You still need human involvement, so what we’re doing now is sending commands to the satellite and the satellite’s sending back telemetry or data about how it’s doing, its health,” Sturmer said. “We’re essentially sifting through that information and then trying to diagnose what’s working and what’s not working, just because there’s a lot of uncertainty of getting something to work in space.”
The Husky Satellite Lab’s mission was related to demonstrating a pulsed plasma thruster and a high-frequency communications system. Beyond that, Sturmer pointed out the huge success of being able to launch and have a working satellite.
“There’s a lot of things that can go wrong when going into space, and the fact that we built most of the satellite and that most of it so far appears to work, is a huge success,” Sturmer said. “Beyond those items, the satellite is going to become an amateur satellite … it is going to be relicensed and reutilized by the amateur radio community.”
On top of the UW being the first university in Washington to have successfully launched a cube satellite, this project was unique in that the cube satellite was created from the ground up. Typically, schools don’t build the whole satellite and opt instead to buy parts from third parties. The UW, with the exception of the primary communication unit and antenna, created most of the satellite, Sturmer said in an email.
According to Sturmer, the initial project was made up of over 50 students — mostly undergraduate students — who did the actual engineering, prototyping, and testing. Sturmer acted as the technical lead and product manager.
Members of the Husky Satellite Lab have now put their focus on other projects, such as the Miniature Microgravity Electroplating Experiment (MiniMEE) and the Platform for High Altitude Testing 2 (PHAT-2).
Reach reporter Deborah Kwon at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @debskwo
