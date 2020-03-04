What the unborn baby’s heart is telling us

Providing a healthy future for an unborn baby is the primary concern for every expecting parent.
Research led by Dr. Martin Frasch, assistant professor at UW Medicine’s department of obstetrics and gynecology, revealed that parents can ease their concerns knowing that they have some insight into the future health of their child.
“Prevention is the foundation of medicine, rather than being behind,” Frasch said.
Frasch has focused his research on creating a monitoring system to catch complications during pregnancy before it is too late.
Frasch and the research team were able to compare the heart signatures of lambs exposed to low oxygen environments with the heart signatures of children who were born from mothers known to have the Zika virus. Zika virus affects the circulation of the placenta, causing a low oxygen, or hypoxic, environment in the womb.
In collaboration with the lab of professor Dino Giussani from the University of Cambridge, the team exposed pregnant sheep to a low oxygen environment and found a biomarker, intrinsic fetal heart rate variation (iFHRV), that demonstrated an effect of hypoxia on the fetus.
“The core of that finding was to demonstrate that the heart itself has variability of beat to beat fluctuations over time,” Frasch said. “And we knew that can be leveraged as a biomarker of having been exposed to hypoxia in vivo (in a living organism).”
As the team looked for an application for this biomarker, they connected with similar research occurring in Brazil, where they found that the Zika virus can create a hypoxic environment for a fetus inside an infected mother. They measured the heart signatures of the children of mothers with Zika virus — known as Zika toddlers — and what they found is that after birth, the child’s heart “remembers” what it was like being exposed to a hypoxic environment.
The heart of the baby shows an impact from chronic hypoxia by creating subtle, but measurable, impacts on the heart muscle cells that can lead to cardiovascular problems such as arteriosclerosis (stiffening of the arteries), high blood pressure, and heart disease.
With Zika virus being largely uncommon in the United States, the primary concern for the possibility of chronic hypoxia for children in the United States comes from Intrauterine Growth Restriction (IUGR) which results from a lack of oxygen in the placenta. Common causes of IUGR are alcohol and drug abuse, diabetes, and insufficient weight gain.
The research indicates that iFHRV in the fetus is a sign for potential heart problems later in the adult life of the child. Frasch is looking to continue his research and wants to create a device that can better monitor babies.
This is just the start of research in this area, with much more to be discovered. Right now, the only way to monitor the health of the baby effectively is for pregnant women to come in for routine check-ups during pregnancy to receive tests such as ultrasound. But what if there was a way to monitor the baby more frequently without disrupting the pregnancy?
This is the question Frasch aims to answer. He is looking to create an at-home device that can be used to collect information on the fetus. The device would be able to monitor the fetus and recognize iFHRVs, giving an alert to hypoxia. Doctors could utilize this information and be cautious about the health of the fetus during pregnancy and in the future.
To accomplish this, Frasch is looking for more funding for his research through avenues both public and private. There is a lot of insight to be gathered from the information unborn babies are giving us. Frasch and the research team he is working with are listening to what they have to say, since we may be able to see an increase in the health of our children in the years to come.
“I hope that could be picked up and integrated in the monitors that are currently out there to help detect such memory of hypoxia after admission of the baby for labor,” Frasch said.
