Washington building momentum around the rim ahead of rivalry game

Coming off its first win in more than a month, the Washington men’s basketball team is focusing on offensive efficiency and rebounding as it tries to continue to gain momentum heading into the final weeks of the season.
“We’ve been in every game that we’ve played,” head coach Mike Hopkins said. “We’re gonna fight until the end. The staff has done a great job, the leadership in the locker room has done a great job, the upperclassmen, those types of things are what matters. It shows a lot about the characters of the kids.”
The Huskies (13-15, 3-12 Pac-12) finally snapped their nine-game losing streak with a dominant performance Saturday against the Golden Bears. According to Hopkins, it was Washington’s shot selection and transition that helped them break out against Cal.
“We were able to get in rhythm and get in transition, and when we got in transition we were able to make some open shots,” he said. “It sounds so simple, but it’s really true. You’re always going back and seeing how many — did we get good shots?”
Washington shot 51.9% from the floor Sunday and an extremely efficient 11-of-22 from three. That was less than 48 hours after the Huskies shot just 35% against Stanford.
“I felt like against Stanford, we took a lot of one-on-one contested shots late and you’re never going to shoot good percentages with that,” Hopkins said.
And with Washington State, a team that averages almost the exact same amount of points per game coming to Hec Edmundson Pavilion next, Washington’s shot efficiency will once again need to be top-notch. Last time they played in Pullman, the Huskies shot 35% from the field, including an abysmal 28% from downtown.
Part of the Huskies’ better offensive performance of late has been the maturation of the Huskies young guards, specifically freshman Marcus Tsohonis. The point guard is the team’s fourth active leading scorer, and Hopkins praised his poise and growth in understanding how to command the offense.
“With young guys, you can draw something up and they’ll go in there and be like, ‘Where am I supposed to be?’” Hopkins said. “So the simplification becomes different. There’s less you can run but you have to run those better, and Marcus has really improved on that.”
But if Washington wants to avenge its defeat in Pullman, efficiency won’t be the only thing the Huskies need to work on. The Cougars (14-14, 5-10 Pac-12) demolished the UW on the glass, grabbing 13 offensive boards even with a fairly large height disadvantage. But better rebounding in the games against Stanford and Cal show what Hopkins believes to be a better understanding of rebounding, specifically in the UW’s patented zone.
“In the zone, you rebound areas and so you just have to know your area,” he said. “When a shot goes up you have to defend your area and that’s where youth sometimes — you stand, you watch, you don’t react and play. There was one coach that said, ‘When you think, your feet get slower.’ So now with the reps their playing and comfort they start to do what? They start to just react.”
Washington barely lost the battle on the boards to Stanford, 31-29, before grabbing 25 on Saturday, seven more than Cal. And those extra possessions, or lack thereof for WSU, might be the difference on Friday.
Both teams need a win and with the Pac-12 Tournament just two weeks away, a rivalry victory might be just the boost either team needs to go in playing confidently.
“It makes for great college basketball because without great rivalries — that’s what makes college sports special,” Hopkins said. “It should be a great game.”
Reach Assistant Sports Editor Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
