Pro Husky Highlights: Daniel’s impressive first touchdown, Simon’s clutch goal, and Russell’s coaching recognition

Athletes don’t stop repping the UW after they leave Seattle. Welcome to this week’s edition of Pro Husky Highlights, where The Daily recaps the exploits of former Washington athletes every Monday while we wait for the return of college athletics.
Darrell Daniels: Arizona Cardinals, NFL
The Huskies’ recent college football success has resulted in an onslaught of UW alumni running rampant throughout the NFL, especially on the defensive side of the ball. However, as Darrell Daniels of the Arizona Cardinals proved last Sunday, former UW defenders are not the only Dawgs making big plays on the game’s biggest stage.
Daniels, who last played for the Huskies in 2016, secured his first professional touchdown in spectacular fashion during a week eight matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Following an errant throw by his quarterback, Daniels managed to save the Cardinals from a would-be interception by ripping the ball from a Miami defensive back before adjusting to land inbounds and rolling out of the side of the endzone.
Since departing from Montlake, Daniels spent time with both the Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks before signing with Arizona. He will next take the gridiron Nov. 19, when the Cardinals face off against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.
Darrell Daniels took it BACK. What a TD! #RedSea— NFL (@NFL) November 8, 2020
📺: #MIAvsAZ on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/LhAplcRHXB pic.twitter.com/clqWCRk2aG
Shannon Simon: Åland United, Kansallinen Liiga
Former UW women’s soccer standout Shannon Simon scored the go-ahead goal in Åland United’s 3-1 victory over FC Honka. Simon’s goal, which came 13 minutes into the match’s second half, not only helped the club secure its first Finnish Title since 2013, but solidified the team’s status as “double champions,” as they’d already taken first place in August’s Finnish Women’s Cup. Moreover, the double championship, which is the first in club history, guarantees Åland United a spot in the Champions League.
Simon’s clutch performance comes as no surprise to Husky fans, as she has a history of finding the back of the net in big moments. In fact, during her final season with the Huskies in 2017, Simon helped the Dawgs complete an improbable upset over then number-two-ranked Florida, scoring the game’s only goal in tremendous fashion, with a volley from beyond the box.
Former @UW_WSoccer midfielder Shannon Simon (@soccershan10) scored the go-ahead goal in Aland United's 3-1 title-clinching win on the final day of Finland's Naisten Liiga. https://t.co/IHowuPzocO— SoccerAmerica (@socceramerica) November 9, 2020
Ian Russell: Reno 1868, USL
While Russell’s days as a soccer player might be over, he recently made headlines as co-winner of the 2020 United Soccer League coach of the year award, after leading Reno 1868 FC to the highest regular season finish in club history. Russell has been Reno 1868’s head coach since the organization’s founding in 2015.
Preceding Russell’s coaching career, he won two MLS cups as a midfielder for the San Jose Earthquakes, after leaving the UW following the 1997 campaign.
Unfortunately for Reno 1868 fans, the organization recently announced that it has ceased all operations and that the 2020 season was its last.
Congrats to another incredible Husky alum! #GoHuskies https://t.co/6r0VWe2Say— Washington Men's Soccer (@UW_MSoccer) November 6, 2020
Reach reporter James Price at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @_jamesprice_
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.