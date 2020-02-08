Huskies hope to remain consistent against Cardinal

Following last week’s victory against No. 5 UCLA, the No. 11 Washington gymnastics team is hungry for more as they head back on the road to Palo Alto against No. 24 Stanford. The team has been consistent this season in all events and hope to maintain that power.
The Huskies beat the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion for the first time in program history according to head coach Elise-Ray Statz, also crediting the team’s underdog performance on the floor.
“They stayed so poised throughout the meet, because it gets really loud in that arena,” Ray-Statz said. “UCLA is great on floor, so everybody's kind of aware of that in the environment.”
The floor has been the Huskies highest scoring and most consistent event this season, averaging a 49.269 overall. Currently ranked No. 8 nationally on the floor, a key performer for the team has been fifth-year senior Kristyn Hoffa.
“One of my goals for the floor is we've I want us to be able to go 49.500 or 49.600,” Hoffa said. “That's totally capable because every single person on our lineup is amazing and are capable of doing 99 plus routines.”
The senior performs both vault and floor for the Huskies and has been particularly stellar on the floor, opening the season with a 9.875. As well as earning consistent scores of at least 9.950 and a 9.975 at home against Cal.
Although Hoffa and the team are looking to further improve and set higher records on floor, she has a specific goal in mind.
“I want to get 10,” Hoffa said. “I want to get multiple 10s.”
A big focus for the team on the road is earning a 197, which they already achieved at home against Cal, but want to translate their skills and mentality on the road.
Senior captain Madison Copiak is ecstatic that some of the underclassmen got to experience a 197 at home, but knows the team can do just as well at Stanford.
“We did, at home in our own arena and even better,” Copiak said. “We're working on those details in the gym diligently and we're going to transfer them from the gym to Stanford.”
The Huskies are primarily looking to build upon their recent success, including events such as the beam and floor. Each Husky who performed on the beam at UCLA each scored above a 9.800, such as sophomore Hannah Vandenkolk who earned a career-high 9.850.
Washington takes on Stanford at 6 p.m. on this Monday at Maples Pavilion.
Reach reporter Monserrat Villaseñor at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @monsevillas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.