Don’t forget about the transfers: Green and Brooks bring experience to young group

Much has been made of the new faces at Alaska Airlines Arena for the Washington men’s basketball team this season.
The Huskies lost four culture-changing seniors — David Crisp, Matisse Thybulle, Noah Dickerson, and Dominic Green — as well as reigning conference Player of the Year Jaylen Nowell from a squad that won the Pac-12 regular season title and made its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2011.
And yet, most of the responsibility for replacing last year’s contributors has been placed on the young shoulders of consensus top-10 recruits Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels.
But the highly-touted freshmen and redshirt freshmen from 2018 aren’t the only newcomers on this revamped Washington team. The Huskies picked up two transfers in the offseason who can at least make up for the lack of experience, even if they can’t make an immediate impact on the court, namely sophomores Quade Green and J’Raan Brooks.
Back in December, Green became the first five-star recruit in the Mike Hopkins era after he announced he was going to transfer to Washington from basketball powerhouse Kentucky. The Philadelphia native had a productive freshman year for the Wildcats, averaging 9.3 points and 2.7 assists in 25.6 minutes per game and starting 13 games at point guard.
However, following the emergence of freshman guards Tyler Herro and Ashton Hagans, Green found himself in a reduced role in 2018-19. He averaged just 17.8 minutes, though he shot 44.9% from the floor, 42.3% behind the arc, and was second on the team with 21 assists when he decided to make the change.
Since he played in nine games for Kentucky last season, Green is expected to sit out the same amount this season for Washington due to NCAA transfer rules, but the Huskies are currently appealing in hopes of getting Green back before the season starts. He has three years of eligibility remaining.
Whenever he returns though, his experience at one of the premier programs in the country will help the younger Huskies’ adapt to college basketball and provide another much-needed shooter for a team that has questions on the perimeter.
The other new arrival to remember is Brooks, whose move to Hec Ed is a homecoming of sorts. He starred at Garfield High School under Husky legend Brandon Roy, and after initially committing to St. John’s in 2017, the four-star, top-100 player ended up signing with USC in 2018.
The 6-foot-9-inch forward saw limited time with the Trojans, playing just 8.2 minutes per game and averaging 1.3 points in the short time he was on the court. Following USC’s tumultuous season, Brooks was one of three players to transfer away from Heritage Hall during the offseason, ultimately landing with the Huskies.
Brooks will be ineligible this season but will be an intriguing option down the road for Washington if Stewart and McDaniels end up being one-and-dones as many believe.
While you may not see it immediately, the additions of Green and Brooks could be instrumental to the future of these Huskies, this year, and the ones to follow.
Reach reporter Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ANYamashita
