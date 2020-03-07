Instant: McDaniels leads Washington to second straight win

The Washington men's basketball team had won just three games entering the final Pac-12 weekend. But with its 69-63 win over Arizona, the UW secured a sweep of the desert schools and finished the conference season on a relative high.
The Huskies (14-16, 5-13 Pac-12) played perhaps their best half of the season on Saturday, jumping ahead of the Wildcats (20-10, 10-8 Pac-12) in the first half 38-23. Washington played some of its best defense this year, holding Arizona to its worst shooting period of the season. UA shot just 20% from the field and went 1-of-8 from three. Only five Wildcats even got on the scoresheet before the break, and none were in double digits.
Washington also forced 10 turnovers, blocked four shots — three of which came from freshman Jaden McDaniels — and snatched six steals.
And it was very much the freshman who led the way. With junior Hameir Wright in foul trouble early again, McDaniels stepped up. He had a team-leading 11 points at the break after shooting 5-of-9 from the field. The Federal Way native also grabbed four rebounds, two on offense and two on defense, and added a steal to his three blocks. McDaniels’ plus-12 on the court was the highest of any Washington player in the half.
While McDaniels got the UW out into the lead, it was his fellow freshman Isaiah Stewart who kept them there. With Arizona surging out of halftime, he picked up six of the Huskies’ first eight points. But the Wildcats offense didn’t remain dormant for long, going on a 17-8 run out of the break to pull within eight with 10 minutes to play. That was mainly due to redshirt senior Dylan Smith, who had 12 points in that stretch after scoring just one point in the first half.
But just as Arizona pulled within four, Wildcat freshman Christian Koloko was charged with his fourth foul on an attempted offensive rebound. Then he picked up a technical to foul out with four and a half minutes left to play.
That advantage barely lasted a minute though, as Washington junior Nahziah Carter fouled out after an offensive foul. But Washington buckled down again, hitting threes on back-to-back possessions from sophomore Jamal Bey and then McDaniels. And sophomore Elijah Hardy came up with a clutch steal moments later to effectively seal the game.
McDaniels finished the night with 20 points, followed closely by Stewart with 16 and Bey, who had 12. Arizona was led by Smith's 19 while freshman phenoms Zeke Nnaji and Nico Mannion had 12 and 11 respectively.
Up next
Washington will face this Arizona team again in Las Vegas for the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament on March 11, 2020 at 2:30 p.m.
