Washington drops third conference loss late in the second half

The No. 21 Washington women’s soccer team couldn’t find a goal for the sixth time this season, and a late goal Colorado goal was enough to hand Washington it’s second home loss.
The Huskies (10-5-2, 6-3 Pac-12) had trouble getting their shots on net, they got four on target, one of their lowest marks of the season for that category.
“I felt like our finishing was off, we were missing the frame, we didn’t make their keeper make many saves for as many shots as we had,” head coach Lesle Gallimore said. “The service wasn’t at times wasn’t as quality as it could have been for a more accurate ball into the box to get a better look, that to me is kind of where we lost it.”
The Huskies came out firing in the second half, getting up 13 shots and getting four on target, but none of them could break the scoring plane.
It was a bit of a slow start for both teams, only nine shots were put up in the first half. While the Huskies shot the ball five times, they didn’t manage to get any of them on target.
“We told them just to relax, I thought they were trying to crush the ball, all they needed to do was just be composed and get it on frame and make the keeper make saves,” Gallimore said. “We did that a little bit better the second half, just not enough.”
The defense only allowed 11 shots on the game, with three saves from keeper Siena Ruelas. The go-ahead goal for Colorado (11-5-2, 3-4-2 Pac-12) came after a set piece on the right side was sent in and bounced around the box before Hannah Sharts was able to find it and smash it into the goal.
“We defended well enough to beat that team,” Gallimore said. “They’re a team that plays for restarts, if you give up corners, if you give up dead balls, they’re clearly a big tall team, they’re gonna put the ball in the air, they’re looking to go forward and play really direct.”
Sophomore Karlee Stueckle made her first career start. Defender Laura Roberts got her first start of the season in place of Jessica Udovich, she started 16 games a year ago.
Having not lost back-to-back games all season, Washington will have another chance to keep that statistic true later this weekend. It hosts Utah for its second to last game of the regular season, on Sunday at noon.
“I think just [stick] to our game plan,” co-captain Lisa Jensen said. “I think we’re playing well as a team, and [shouldn’t] change how we approach the game.”
