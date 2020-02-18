Pitching shuts down Long Beach State after Jones leads the UW offense early

Junior right fielder Christian Jones and the Washington offense entered Long Beach with nothing but business on their minds. Jones, who spent all of 2019 in the dugout nursing a nagging thumb injury, finished the game 3-for-4, with one home run, one stolen base, three RBIs, and a spectacular diving catch in right field.
He provided the catalyzing spark the Huskies (2-2) needed — the team combined for as many hits in 1 1/3 innings at Long Beach State (2-2) as they had in all of Sunday’s win over LMU.
After senior designated hitter Rollie Nichols bunted down the line for a hit to start the second, Jones clobbered a towering home run to right field on the first pitch he saw to give the Huskies a 2-0 lead in the second. The long bomb off LBSU’s sophomore starter, Jonathan Carlos, was Jones’ first homer since 2018.
But the Husky hitters weren’t finished. Later that inning, junior catcher Michael Petrie grounded out to drive in senior shortstop Ramon Bramasco, giving the UW a 3-0 lead. Then, in the eighth, Nichols doubled for his second hit, setting up Jones perfectly for his third RBI of the game, burying the Dirtbags for good.
Defensively, junior starting pitcher Logan Gerling gave UW head coach Lindsay Meggs solid innings at the beginning of the contest, allowing just the one run off LBSU’s senior second baseman Riki DeSa’s long-bomb in the bottom of the second. After Gerling left the game, the Dirtbag hitters had no answers for the UW bullpen.
They simply gave them no chance to climb back into the game, throwing six perfect innings in a late-Valentine’s Day gift for Meggs and UW pitching coach, Elliott Cribby.
First, freshman reliever Nate Weeldreyer, set the tone early in his career debut in the bottom of the fourth, throwing a one-two-three inning. Then, junior reliever Dylan Lamb was in control as soon as he hit first foot hit the mound in the fifth, confounding hitters through 2 1/3 with exceptional command, especially in his off-speed stuff.
Junior right-hander Gabe Smith threw a perfect eighth before handing the ball over to junior Davis Delorefice, who appears to have cemented himself as Meggs’ de facto closer. The two-way player followed up Smith’s performance with an untouchable ninth inning to earn the Huskies a 4-1 victory.
Promising freshman first baseman Will Simpson can’t seem to get anything going. He’s now one-for-fourteen on the season and leads the team with eight strikeouts, looking somewhat off-balance at the plate. Things, of course, are often subject to change, and the season is still incredibly young.
Still, fans should be encouraged after Jones’ performance and the no-walk turnaround from the Husky pitching staff. The team looks to carry the energy from this two-game win-streak with them into the weekend series with Fresno State.
