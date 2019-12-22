UW announces Hamdan, Paopao won't return next season

Jimmy Lake didn't wait around.
Within hours of the Washington football team's win in the Las Vegas Bowl against Boise State, he had already updated his Twitter bio as the Huskies' head coach.
Mere hours after that, the UW announced bigger changes: that offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan and tight ends coach Jordan Paopao will not return for the 2020 season.
"These decisions are extremely difficult, but I believe it’s in the best interest of our program to make these changes to align with the vision we have for our team moving forward," Lake said in a statement. "I wish them both nothing but the best."
In Hamdan's second year as the UW offensive coordinator, the Huskies ranked last in the Pac-12 in third-down percentage, eighth in total offense, and ninth in passing offense.
In his introductory press conference, Lake emphasized how aggressive he wanted his offense to be in the future. Washington's offense took multiple deep shots in Saturday's bowl game, put up 341 total yards, and broke 35 points for the fifth time this season. Ultimately, though, it wasn't enough to save Hamdan's job.
Paopao, the UW's tight ends coach since 2013, led a deep room this year that featured Hunter Bryant, who skipped the bowl game after announcing that he will forego his senior season and enter the NFL draft, and junior Cade Otton, who had three catches Saturday. Those two combined for 32% of Washington's receptions this past season.
Bryant is set to become the fourth tight end Paopao has sent to the NFL, and the third in three years after Will Dissly in 2018 and Drew Sample in 2019.
Washington will owe Hamdan around $800,000 for terminating his contract before the end of next season, though that number will change depending on whether or not he finds a job elsewhere, and how much that job would pay him. Paopao, who was on a one-year contract, was simply not renewed.
Now, Lake's search to find a new coach to lead the UW offense begins, with the clock already slowly ticking down to Washington's Week 1 matchup with Michigan next September.
