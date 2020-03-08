Emanuels, Hsue lead Huskies to dominant win in final nonconference game

On Sunday, the two bookends on the Washington baseball team’s height wall worked together to propel their team to a 4-0 victory against Utah Valley, ending an eight-game home-stand and wrap up nonconference play on a high-note.
At one end of the spectrum is 5-foot-4 sophomore Noah Hsue. After a disappointing offensive outing Saturday night, in which the Wolverines (5-12) shut-out the Huskies (9-6) for the second time in the weekend, head coach Lindsay Meggs tweaked his lineup just right on Sunday.
The biggest change occurred at the top of the lineup, where Hsue and junior Braiden Ward swapped positions. Rather than hitting in the second spot like usual, Hsue found himself in the leadoff role. He didn’t disappoint.
“When Noah uses the whole field, he’s tough to defend," Meggs said. "He’s stronger than people realize. For a little guy, he’s physical — that’s fun to watch.”
The second baseman could do nothing wrong at the plate, finding new gaps in every at-bat for a perfect 4-for-4outing. Hsue’s performance included a deep shot off the right-field wall in the third inning for a lead-off triple off UVU starter Mason Grey (1-2), his only extra base hit of the day, and capped off what was quietly a successful weekend for the junior, who reached base safely in every game of the series to improve his team-leading batting average to .375.
More importantly, Hsue has been a consistent spark at the top of the batting order when the rest of the team has struggled to find its groove.
“We’ve been kind of scuffling a little bit, and I think sometimes it’s easy to get on the back foot,” Hsue said. “Just wanted to get pitches to hit and be aggressive in the box.”
In sharp contrast to Hsue, starting pitcher Stevie Emanuels stands at 6-foot-5 and is the tallest player on the Washington roster. And just two days after being a pregame scratch, the junior was locked in to face Utah Valley. The Huskies’ ace struck-out eight and didn’t walk a Wolverine batter until the seventh inning in the type of shut-out performance his coaches have come to expect. The seven innings of work Emanuels (3-1) saw was also a new career high.
The jewel of his afternoon came in the second inning, in which he retired three-straight Utah Valley batters on five pitches. The quick work epitomized the hard-throwing righty’s season of late — since his six walks in his first outing in mid-Feb, Emanuels has issued just three free passes in 19 innings.
“Stevie was great — downhill with some velocity and a good slider,” Meggs said. “For us, we needed innings from him, and he gave them to us.”
Hsue and Emanuels got some help from the rest of the team too. Behind Hsue, Ward excelled in his new position hitting second in the order, driving in two runs after going 2-for-3 with a walk. Junior Michael Petrie also provided a deep two-run double to left-center to increase the UW’s lead in the third.
And once Emanuels left the game, the reliable duo of junior transfer relievers Gabe Smith and Davis Delorefice continued their dominance in the eighth and ninth to close out Utah Valley on just one hit and no walks.
The UW will look to build on this momentum next weekend when it returns to California to start Pac-12 play against USC. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Dedeaux Field.
Reach reporter Nick Mendro at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @m_mendro
