Huskies return home for Pac-12 opening weekend

The No. 12 Washington men’s soccer team had a rollercoaster ride over the past week. After suffering their first loss of the season to Cal State Northridge in California, they headed back to Seattle and beat down crosstown rival Seattle U in another road matchup.
“It felt great to get the win over SU because the games between us are always extremely competitive,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “It was also a great rebound game for our team after losing to Northridge because there were some things we could’ve done better in that game and we really worked on those things heading into the game against Seattle.”
Washington will be coming back home to Husky Soccer Stadium to face San Diego State on Thursday at 7 p.m. for its conference opener. The Aztecs have been middle of the road so far this season with a 2-2-1 record and are coming off a double overtime tie to Santa Clara on Saturday.
“I’m excited to be heading back to our home field after a long road schedule,” Clark said. “I’m hoping for a beautiful field and higher attendance since students will be back on campus for the new school year.”
Afterwards, the Huskies will stay at home and take on UCLA on Sunday at 4 p.m. The Bruins have been alternating wins and losses throughout their season and are sitting at a 3-2 record, including a 4-2 victory over Cal State Northridge on Sunday.
“Heading into these games, I want to make sure we continue to practice and improve on the things that have gotten us this far,” Clark said. “I want us to be more efficient in finishing, game managing, and transitioning.”
Clark is ecstatic for Pac-12 opening weekend and the start of the conference schedule because the games in the division produce some of the most memorable moments of the year. However, he also realizes that teams in the Pac-12 conference are extremely athletic and gifted and the Huskies will need to be at their best to continue winning.
“When it comes to competing in the conference, tempo is absolutely a key factor,” Clark said. “The first 10-15 minutes in a game could end up being the most important because it helps dictate the pace for both sides.”
Reach sports reporter Le Bui at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LeBui18
