Pac-12 announces revised football schedule

The Pac-12 conference announced a new 10-game conference-only football schedule on Friday. The modified schedule, which begins Sept. 26 and spans the course of 12 weeks, allows for more flexibility in the case of cancellations or delays due to safety concerns around the coronavirus.
“From the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, we have been committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to our athletic programs,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said. “The schedule and plans approved today and path to return to competition are subject to public health orders and will be taken in accordance with the health and well-being guidelines developed by our Pac-12 Medical Advisory Committee.”
The schedule revision comes two weeks after announcing it would cancel nonconference games for all fall sports due to COVID-19 concerns. Washington was originally slated to host Michigan on Sept. 5, but will now open its season with consecutive home games against Stanford and Arizona.
Other highlights in Washington’s new schedule include a bye during week three and the penultimate game of the season away at USC. The Apple Cup will be the week before, with Washington travelling to Pullman. Pacific Northwest rivals Oregon do get a bye before Washington travels to Eugene for the second time in the past three years.
The modified schedule also adds UCLA to the team’s list of opponents, as the Bruins will travel to Seattle on November 21. It will be the first time Washington has hosted the Bruins since 2017.
Additionally, the conference announced it will allow teams to begin training camp Aug. 17, though it is up to individual universities and coaching staffs to determine how it spreads out the 25 practices before the first game. Scott said he does not anticipate every school will be able to open camps Aug. 17.
The commissioner also stated that schools will make individual decisions about allowing fans in games depending on the local COVID-19 regulations.
In case teams cannot open their season on September 26th, the conference has the option to move everything back up to two weeks. The increased flexibility means the conference championship game will be played either December 18 or 19. Instead of being played in Las Vegas, the host for the conference championship game will be the team with the best record.
The announcement marks the first time the Pac-12 has planned a 10-game conference schedule. Nine-game conference schedules have been played since 2006.
In addition to the football schedule, the Pac-12 also announced men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and cross country would all move to a conference-only schedule, with practices permitted to begin the week of August 15 and competition no earlier than September 26.
Reach reporters Anthony Edwards and Andy Yamashita at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb @ANYamishita
