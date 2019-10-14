Weekend in review: Another perfect weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Weekend in review: Another perfect weekend

The Huskies celebrate a fourth quarter score during Washington's 51-27 win over Arizona on Oct. 12, 2019. 

In another perfect weekend, the Huskies’ fall sports squads were undefeated as women’s and men’s soccer, volleyball, softball, and football all took care of business in wins. Additionally, women’s basketball hosted media day this week, where our reporters got to chat with key players for the first time this year. 

Women’s soccer bounces back after first conference loss and are tied for second in the Pac-12 in the standings

Huskies score early and hold on to bounce back against Sun Devils

Hussen’s golden goal powers Huskies to fourth Pac-12 win

Women’s basketball hosted media day, and returns most of its scoring and production from last year ahead of the season

UW’s retained experience sign of optimism for 2019-20

Volleyball handles Oregon schools, and Avie Niece has found her voice on the team

Huskies dominate Oregon State in conference home opener

Huskies come back to take down Oregon in five sets

Avie Niece has found her voice as a senior leader for the Huskies

Softball hosts local squads, and dominates in usual fashion

Hee shines as UW starts Fall Classic with win

UW pitchers overpower opponents in two victories

UW victorious to conclude Husky Fall Classic

Football’s huge second half propels it to win against Arizona

Instant reaction/analysis from UW vs. Arizona

When it rains, it pours for UW in big second half over Arizona

Week 7: Washington vs. Arizona football gallery

Men’s soccer gets a fight from OSU, but puts them away to remain undefeated in the Pac-12

UW remains perfect in conference play with win against Oregon State

Reach The Daily Sports Staff at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.