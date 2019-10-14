Weekend in review: Another perfect weekend

In another perfect weekend, the Huskies’ fall sports squads were undefeated as women’s and men’s soccer, volleyball, softball, and football all took care of business in wins. Additionally, women’s basketball hosted media day this week, where our reporters got to chat with key players for the first time this year.
Women’s soccer bounces back after first conference loss and are tied for second in the Pac-12 in the standings
Huskies score early and hold on to bounce back against Sun Devils
Hussen’s golden goal powers Huskies to fourth Pac-12 win
Women’s basketball hosted media day, and returns most of its scoring and production from last year ahead of the season
UW’s retained experience sign of optimism for 2019-20
Volleyball handles Oregon schools, and Avie Niece has found her voice on the team
Huskies dominate Oregon State in conference home opener
Huskies come back to take down Oregon in five sets
Avie Niece has found her voice as a senior leader for the Huskies
Softball hosts local squads, and dominates in usual fashion
Hee shines as UW starts Fall Classic with win
UW pitchers overpower opponents in two victories
UW victorious to conclude Husky Fall Classic
Football’s huge second half propels it to win against Arizona
Instant reaction/analysis from UW vs. Arizona
When it rains, it pours for UW in big second half over Arizona
Week 7: Washington vs. Arizona football gallery
Men’s soccer gets a fight from OSU, but puts them away to remain undefeated in the Pac-12
UW remains perfect in conference play with win against Oregon State
Reach The Daily Sports Staff at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz
