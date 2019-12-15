Huskies bounce back in a big way on the road

The Washington women’s basketball team remains perfect on the road after wire-to-wire dominant performance to win 65-47 at San Diego.
Coming off of the UW’s worst shooting performance of the season, they made quick of forgetting that performance by stringing together a fantastic first quarter.
The Dawgs shot 46.7% from three and even knocked down three three-pointers. They also manufactured more scoring opportunities by grabbing four offensive rebounds and snatching up eight steals.
After trailing 5-4, Washington went on a 16-0 scoring run in the middle of the first quarter and would never trail again following that run.
The Huskies knocked down six three-pointers in just the first half and shot 46% from distance.
A lot of the first half offense came from the charity stripe, where the Huskies shot 11-for-14 from the free throw line.
Amber Melgoza and Missy Peterson went into the break with a combined 22 points, one more than the Toreros scored in the opening 20 minutes.
Melgoza ended the game with 17 points on 75% shooting, and Peterson wasn’t far behind with 14 points of her own.
While those two scored a big bulk of Washington’s points, 12 players saw the court today. 10 of those players were able to score, with seven of them reeling in four or more points. 19 of the UW’s 23 made field goals were assisted.
The UW defense has been consistent all season, and today was no exception. The Huskies forced 25 turnovers, their third highest total of the season. They managed to score 28 points off those turnovers. This was the fifth time this season that the defense has held the opposition to under 50 points.
Melgoza and Haley Van Dyke contributed nine of the team’s 17 steals in the game.
Washington is now 4-0 on the road and is outscoring those opponents by an average of nearly 21 points this season.
Washington now heads back to Seattle for the Husky Classic, where it will face San Francisco on Friday at 6 p.m. and Vanderbilt on Sunday at 4 p.m.
Reach reporter Josh Eddy at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JoshTreEddy
